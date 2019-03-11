Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Cipla, GMR Infra, Laurus Labs, Dilip Buildcon, Nitesh Estates, OIL

These are the stocks in the news today:

DHFL: Brickwork Ratings India downgraded its rating on secured NCD of the company worth Rs 29,000 crore to AA (credit watch with negative implications) from AA+ (credit watch with developing implications), citing degrowth in business on account of inability to raise funds.

Alok Industries: National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries, JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (as trustee to JMF ARC - March 2018 - Trust).

Sharda Motor Industries: Board unanimously approved the scheme of arrangement of the company with the resulting company presently under incorporation in the name of NDR Auto Components Limited. The scheme provides for the demerger of Automobile Seating undertaking into the resulting company.

GMR Infrastructure: Subsidiary GMR Airports received the formal Letter of Award from MIHAN India Limited, the concessioning authority for the Nagpur Airport, towards the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, at a revenue share of 14.49 percent of gross revenues.

Vishal Bearings: Board allotted 44,96,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, as bonus shares to those members of the company entitled thereto as on March 04, 2019 being record date fixed for the purpose.

Bharat Electronics: Board declared the second interim dividend of 70 paise per share of Re 1 each fully paid-up (70 percent) for the financial year 2018-2019.

Suven Life Sciences: Board approved the creation of wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) Suven Pharma, Inc a Delaware Company in USA under CRAMS division, and investment of $75 million in the said WOS for new business opportunities and acquisitions, etc.

HG Infra Engineering: Company has received a letter from NHAI with respect to nullifying of bidding process and to re-invite the bids for new EPC project under NHAI for construction of 6-lane access controlled Green field highway in Rajasthan.

Mangalam Cement: Board approved the amalgamation of Mangalam Timber Products Limited with the company and approved loan up to Rs 5 crore to Mangalam Timber Products.

Salora International: The company proposed voluntary delisting of equity share from National Stock Exchange of India without giving exit opportunity to the shareholders as the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on BSE Limited.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Company will dispatch the Letter of Offer along with the tender forms for the buy-back to eligible shareholders appearing on the record date of February 22, on or before March 13, 2019. The buyback will open on March 19 and close on April 2.

Bharat Dynamics: Company has fixed March 27 as the record date for the purpose of payment of first interim dividend.

Tata Motors: Global wholesales in February, including Jaguar Land Rover, dropped 9 percent to 1,10,262 units YoY.

CES: Company completed the acquisition of 37 percent stake in CES Technology Services Private Limited.

Celebrity Fashions: Promoter Rama Rajagopal created a pledge on an additional 7.8 lakh shares (1.64 percent of paid-up equity). He created a pledge on 13.71 percent stake out of total 18.81 percent.

Mcleod Russel: Company decided to dispose of its estates and bearer plants and other assets of Boroi Tea Estate in Assam, and for the said, it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Jatinga Agro Tech Private Limited.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Company completed the divestment of its power business in the US and the automation business based out of Spain. Hence, the board decided to re-classify its businesses and as of now the non-cash impact of such re-classification is estimated to be approximately Rs 200 crore in the consolidated financial statements.

Cipla: Company's wholly owned subsidiary Goldencross Pharma Private Limited has completed the closing of Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited, transaction representing an acquisition of 11.71 percent stake in Wellthy.

Eveready Industries: DSP Trustee cuts its stake in the company by 3.8 percent to 1.09 percent.

Religare Enterprises: Board of directors of Religare Broking and Religare Commodities approved a scheme of merger and consequently, Religare Commodities will merge with Religare Broking.

Dilip Buildcon: Company has been declared L-1 bidder for EPC project in Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India.

Nitesh Estates: Company successfully managed to reduce its debt by Rs 407.88 crore from the overall consolidated debt.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Nitesh Indiranagar Retail Private Limited has signed Share Purchase Agreements with Abbey's Realtors LLP a nominee of Ela Realty Private Limited, Group Entity - ABIL Group and sold its 100 percent holdings in step down Tier- II Subsidiary - Koregaon Park High Street Properties Private Limited.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: CARE reaffirmed its rating of the company with revision in outlook from 'A-; Negative to A-; Stable for long term credit facilities from banks and fixed deposits.

UCO Bank: Competent Authority has fixed issue price of Rs 14.25 per share for new equity shares to be issued under UCO Bank Employee Share Purchase Scheme 2019.

Oil India: Company received two oil blocks in Tripura and KG Offshore.

Sun TV Network: Board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2018-19.

Zicom Electronic Security Systems: Board appointed Dhaval Mehta as an (additional) independent director of the company.

Bulk deals on March 8

Wipro: Promoter Azim Premji Trust sold 2,66,66,667 shares of the company at Rs 256.58 per share on the BSE.

Laurus Labs: Amansa Holdings Private Limited purchased 12,09,249 shares of the company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE and 10,18,308 shares at the same price on the BSE.

Anup Engineering: Avadh Material and Equipment Suppliers LLP bought 1,39,369 shares of the company at Rs 548.35 per share on the NSE and 59,633 shares at Rs 556.53 per share on the BSE.

Vikas EcoTech: Margi Jigneshbhai Shah purchased 21,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 11.45 per share on the NSE.

Balaji Telefilms: Shobha Ravi Kapoor bought 7,02,964 shares of the company at Rs 87 per share on the NSE.

Granules India: Promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati sold 50,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 101.08 per share on the NSE.

Thermax: Reliance Mutual Fund bought 10,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 940 per share while Impax Environmental Markets PLC sold 6,04,436 shares at Rs 940.02 on the BSE.

Analyst or Board meet/briefings

Allcargo Logistics: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 11.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 11.

Alphageo (India): Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 11.

Kwality: Board meeting is scheduled for March 14 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

VBC Ferro Alloys: Board meeting is scheduled on March 11 to consider the issue of fully paid up convertible warrants on preferential basis to OPL Renewable Energee Private Limited & Sourya Vidyut Nigam Private Limited.

Blue Star: Company's officials will meet Aberdeen Standard Investments on March 11.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will meet Renaissance PMS on March 11, several funds/investors/analysts on March 19 and Banyan Tree Advisors on March 20.

Rallis India: Analyst meet is scheduled to be held on March 11.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The company's officials will have concall with Prusik Investment Management on March 11.

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 11.

Commercial Syn Bags : Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be

held on March 12.

Viceroy Hotels: 18th meeting of the Committee of Creditors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 11.

Fiem Industries: Company's officials will meet IDFC Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, Principal Mutual Fund, IndgrowthCapitalAdvisors in Mumbai on March 11.

Sheela Foam: Officials of the company will be meeting with various investors on March 11 in Mumbai.

Bharat Forge: Company's officials will interact with Kotak MF, SBI MF and Loomis Sayles in Pune on March 11.

Zenith Healthcare: Board meeting is scheduled for March 22 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the board as a whole, and the performance of the chairman of the company.

Allied Computers International (Asia): Board meeting is scheduled for March 18 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the board as a whole, and the performance of the chairman of the company.

: Company to meet analyst/institutional investors at Valorem Analyst Conference, 2019 on March 12.