Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, PVR, Trident, TRF, Techno Electric

Results on July 26: Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Punjab National Bank, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tilaknagar Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Usha Martin, Polycab India, ABB India, Oriental Carbon, Elecon Engineering Company, Astec LifeSciences, Plastiblends India, Atul, Kalyani Forge, Balaji Amines, Remsons Industries, Confidence Petroleum India, VST Industries, Puravankara, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mangalam Drugs, Music Broadcast, Teamlease Services, KPIT Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Vodafone Idea, DIC India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Alicon Castalloy, Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Tata Motors Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 3,698 crore against loss of Rs 1,902.37 crore, revenue declines 7.8 percent to Rs 61,467 crore YoY; JLR pre-tax loss at 395 million pound against 264 million pound loss YoY; net automotive debt rises to Rs 46,500 crore due to negative free cash flows.

Bank of Baroda Q1: Profit at Rs 710 crore against loss of Rs 49 crore, NII grows 2.6 percent to Rs 6,496 crore YoY; gross NPA rises to 10.28 percent against 10.02 percent and net NPA increases to 3.95 percent versus 3.65 percent QoQ.

Biocon Q1: Profit jumps 72.3 percent to Rs 206.3 crore versus Rs 119.7 crore, revenue increases 30.4 percent to Rs 1,465.9 crore versus Rs 1,123.8 crore YoY.

Bharat Bijlee Q1: Profit falls 16.4 percent to Rs 10.7 crore versus Rs 12.8 crore, revenue rises 14.2 percent to Rs 224.7 crore versus Rs 196.7 crore YoY.

South Indian Bank Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 73.3 crore versus Rs 23 crore, NII grows 8.4 percent to Rs 535.6 crore versus Rs 494.2 crore YoY; gross NPA rises to 4.96 percent versus 4.92 percent and net NPA dips to 3.41 percent versus 3.45 percent QoQ.

Jubilant Industries Q1: Consolidated net profit at Rs 9.6 crore versus loss of Rs 1 crore, revenue rises to Rs 152.6 crore versus Rs 128.2 crore YoY.

Westlife Development Q1: Loss at Rs 1.13 crore versus profit of Rs 9 crore, revenue rises 11.8 percent to Rs 381.9 crore versus Rs 341.7 crore YoY.

Gruh Finance Q1: Profit at Rs 115.64 crore versus Rs 115.11 crore, revenue from operations at Rs 532.97 crore versus Rs 450.95 crore YoY.

Genus Power Infrastructures Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 12.4 crore versus Rs 14.22 crore, revenue rises to Rs 275.3 crore versus Rs 238.6 crore YoY.

Greenlam Industries Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 8.4 crore versus Rs 17.33 crore; revenue at Rs 289.54 crore versus Rs 288.1 crore YoY.

Grindwell Norton Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 42.74 crore versus Rs 43.28 crore, revenue rises to Rs 411.36 crore versus Rs 381.12 crore YoY.

PVR Q1: Profit falls to Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore, revenue rises 26.4 percent to Rs 880.4 crore versus Rs 696.4 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv Q1: Profit rises 2.4 percent to Rs 845.3 crore versus Rs 825.8 crore, NII jumps 43.3 percent to Rs 3,695 crore versus Rs 2,579 crore YoY.

Sundaram Multi Pap: Company received 'BB-' (Stable) credit rating from CARE Ratings.

Panache Innovations: Company signed distribution agreement with Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co. Ltd for distributing products in India under the brand Motorola.

Avenue Supermarts: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 30 crore.

JK Agri Genetics: Company appointed Sravana Kumar Gowthavaram as Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect.

Trident: Dun & Bradstreet assigned business rating '5A1 (Strong)'.

TRF: Proposal to sell/divest 100 percent stake held by the company's wholly owned subsidiary TRF Singapore Pte. Ltd in Hewitt Robins International Holdings Limited (HRIHL) (a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company) along with its 100 percent subsidiary Hewitt Robins International Limited (HRIL).

Onelife Capital Advisors: Company has subscribed 85 percent of shareholding of Dealmoney Financial Services Private Limited, thus becoming a subsidiary of the company.

Shriram Transport Finance: New World Fund sells Shriram Transport Finance's shares worth Rs 148 crore.

Tata Steel acquired 2.58 crore rights equity shares of Tata Sponge Iron at Rs 500 per share aggregating to Rs 1292.2 crore; increased stake from 54.5% to 75.91% in Tata Sponge Iron

Bajaj Finance: Company appointed of Shri Fakhari Sarjan as Chief Risk Officer.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: CARE revised credit rating on long term and short term bank facilities to D from D (issuer not co-operating).

Tata Motors clarified that the company has no formal engagement with Fitch Rating. This is an unsolicited rating and hence the company has no comments to offer.

Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL), an overseas subsidiary of Vedanta, and Volcan Investments agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them in December 2018 ahead of the originally envisaged schedule

Future Enterprises - Bail application of Dinesh Maheshwari, has been approved by Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta, and released on July 24, 2019.

Punjab National Bank approved raising capital up to Rs 5000 crore via QIP/FPO/Rights Issue

Speciality Restaurant entered into JV with Homage Ventures to setup, own and operate a restaurant in London

Indiabulls Housing Finance board proposed Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman of the amalgamated bank and Gagan Banga shall continue to be the managing director and chief executive officer in the amalgamated bank

Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute: L Sriram has resigned from the position of chief financial officer.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company: Company won order from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for setting up FGD System.

