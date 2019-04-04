Stocks in the news: Suven Life, Jet Airways, KPI Global, Coffee Day, RIL, GRUH Finance

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Bank, Realty, Auto stocks in focus: RBI will announce monetary policy committee decision on April 4

Reliance Industries enters into a strategic transaction with Haptik, India's leading Conversational AI Platform

Coffee Day Enterprises: Company to invest Rs 26 crore in Coffee Day Consultancy Services.

Coastal Corporation: Company settled case with SEBI.

Ajanta Pharma: Dr Anil Kumar resigned as Independent Director of the company.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India): Company allotted 8.3 crore shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis, aggregating amount Rs 298.8 crore to Indorama Netherlands BV.

GRUH Finance receives observation letters from stock exchanges for amalgamation of the company into and with the Bandhan Bank

Ceat approved scheme of amalgamation between company and its subsidiary

SKF India: Prasad R Menon has tendered his resignation as a Director.

KPI Global Infrastructure: Company received order of 720KW solar power plant under Captive Power Producer (CPP).

SRF informed that the Gujarat site should resume operations at the earliest

Tata Global Beverages' Russian subsidiary being liquidated consequent to completion of the restructuring

Coffee Day approved to enter into business transfer agreement with Coffee Day Econ

Godrej Agrovet acquired additional 10.91% of the paid-up equity share capital of Godrej Maxximilk

Godrej Properties adds a new luxury residential project in Mumbai

Bombay Wire Ropes: Board appointed Dilip S More as Chief Financial Officer.

Suven Life Sciences: Company secured product patents in Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Jet Airways: Company defers March salaries to all employees - CNBC-TV18 Sources

Shriram Transport Finance: Board approves raising up to $2 billion via global MTNs and $750 million via overseas debt.

Tata Coffee to consider financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and recommend dividend - if any, on April 19

Fortis - CARE revised long term rating to CARE BBB- from CARE C

Igarashi Motors - CARE assigned rating as CARE A+; outlook Stable for long term bank facilities

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Motherson Sumi Systems: Board meeting is scheduled on May 27 to consider Q4 and FY19 results and to recommend dividend, if any.

Neuland Laboratories: Board meeting is scheduled on May 16 to consider Q4 and FY19 results.

Firstsource Solutions: Board meeting is scheduled on May 6 to consider Q4 and FY19 results.

Tata Coffee: Board meeting is scheduled on April 19 to consider Q4 and FY19 results and to recommend dividend, if any.

Tata Elxsi: Board meeting is scheduled on April 24 to consider Q4 and FY19 results and to recommend dividend, if any.

JSW Steel: Board meeting is scheduled on April 24 to consider Q4 and FY19 results and to recommend dividend.

Bal Pharma: Board meeting is scheduled on May 29 to consider Q4 and FY19 results and to recommend dividend, if any.

Endurance Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on May 14 to consider Q4 and FY19 results.

Mukand: Board meeting is scheduled on May 20 to consider Q4 and FY19 results.

GVK Power: Board meeting is scheduled on May 24 to consider Q4 and FY19 results.

