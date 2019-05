Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Reliance Capital, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, Natco Pharma

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 28: More than 380 companies will release their March quarter earnings report on Tuesday, which includes prominent ones like Punjab National Bank, Sun Pharma, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, IRB Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, NMDC, Pfizer, Shipping Corporation, Shalimar Paints, SML Isuzu etc.

Oil India Q4: Loss of Rs 208.5 crore versus profit of Rs 1,233.4 crore; revenue down 12.2 percent at Rs 3,086.9 crore versus Rs 3,514 crore (QoQ).

Adani Ports Q4: Profit up 38.7 percent at Rs 1,285.4 crore versus Rs 926.8 crore; revenue down 3.2 percent at Rs 3,082.5 crore versus Rs 3,182.9 crore (YoY).

NHPC Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 492.3 crore versus Rs 199.8 crore; revenue up 71.5 percent at Rs 1,950.3 crore versus Rs 1,137.3 crore (YoY).

Zee Entertainment Q4: Profit up 26.8 percent at Rs 292.5 crore versus Rs 230.6 crore; revenue up 17 percent at Rs 2,019 crore versus Rs 1,725.3 crore (YoY).

InterGlobe Aviation Q4: Profit jumps to Rs 589.6 crore versus Rs 117.6 crore; revenue up 35.9 percent at Rs 7,883.3 crore versus Rs 5,799.1 crore (YoY).

Natco Pharma Q4: Consolidated profit down 59.8 percent at Rs 120.4 crore versus Rs 299.7 crore; consolidated revenue down 40.6 percent at Rs 455.7 crore versus Rs 767.8 crore (YoY).

HAL Q4: Profit up 13.1 percent at Rs 1,177 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore; revenue up 8.5 percent at Rs 10,044.6 crore versus Rs 9,254 crore (YoY).

Emami Q4: Profit down 6.8 percent at Rs 56.2 crore versus Rs 60.2 crore; revenue up 3.7 percent at Rs 639.6 crore versus Rs 617 crore (YoY).

Shriram EPC Q4: Profit at Rs 2.3 crore versus Rs 0.9 crore; revenue at Rs 318.6 crore versus Rs 121.4 crore (YoY).

Future Enterprises Q4: Profit at Rs 46.3 crore versus loss of Rs 42.6 crore; revenue up 29.7 percent at Rs 1,221 crore versus Rs 941.4 crore (YoY).

Time Technoplast Q4: Profit up 24.4 percent at Rs 49.9 crore versus Rs 40.1 crore; revenue up 13.9 percent at Rs 627.1 crore versus Rs 550.5 crore (YoY).

Ucal Fuel Systems Q4: Profit at Rs 3.59 crore versus loss of Rs 90.8 crore; revenue down 10.4 percent at Rs 129.2 crore versus Rs 144.3 crore (YoY).

Everyday Industries Q4: Profit at Rs 4 crore versus loss of Rs 16.1 crore; revenue down 10.9 percent at Rs 311.7 crore versus Rs 349.7 crore (YoY).

Mold-Tek Packaging Q4: Loss at Rs 1.9 crore versus profit of Rs 7.7 crore; revenue up 9.1 percent at Rs 100.9 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore (YoY).

Century Plyboards Q4: Profit down 7.2 percent at Rs 33.5 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore; revenue up 7.2 percent at Rs 583.2 crore versus Rs 544.1 crore (YoY).

Bayer Cropscience Q4: Loss at Rs 125.4 crore versus loss of Rs 21 crore; revenue at Rs 128.8 crore versus Rs 300.2 crore (YoY).

Sadbhav Infra Q4: Profit down 32.4 percent at Rs 7.5 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore; revenue up 13.3 percent at Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 63.7 crore (YoY).

Dollar Industries Q4: Profit up 21.5 percent at Rs 22.6 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore; revenue up 9.4 percent at Rs 297.8 crore versus Rs 272.2 crore (YoY).

DCM Shriram Industries Q4: Profit at Rs 9.6 crore versus loss of Rs 30.1 crore; revenue up at Rs 405.5 crore versus Rs 376.5 crore (YoY).

Kanoria Chemicals Q4: Profit at Rs 2.14 crore versus Rs 0.04 crore; revenue up 12.7 percent at Rs 104.9 crore versus Rs 93.1 crore (YoY).

Abbott India Q4: Profit up 13.1 percent at Rs 113.2 crore versus Rs 100.1 crore; revenue up 15 percent at Rs 906.3 crore versus Rs 788 crore (YoY).

Usha Martin Q4: Net profit at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 13.3 crore, revenue up 9.8% at Rs 429.4 crore versus Rs 391.2 crore, YoY

Reliance Communications Q4: Consolidated net loss of Rs 1,958 crore versus loss of Rs 105 crore, revenue at Rs 962 crore versus Rs 1,070 crore, QoQ

Axtel Industries Q4: Net profit at Rs 5.2 crore versus Rs 5.5 crore, revenue at Rs 30 crore versus Rs 29.6 crore, YoY

Adani Ports: Company to announce dividend, share buyback by June 4.

: Company divests entire stake in Big 92.7 FM radio business to Music Broadcast.