App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, Jaypee Infratech, NMDC, Gati, GE Shipping

NMDC | Gati | Great Eastern Shipping | IRB Infrastructure | 20 Microns | 3M India | Sun Pharma and Aurobindo are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 29: More than 600 companies will declare their March quarter earnings on Wednesday, which include United Spirits, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Havells India, Ipca Labs, NBCC, PFC, Power Grid, Reliance Power, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices etc.

Sun Pharma Q4: Profit down 52.6 percent at Rs 635.9 crore versus Rs 1,342.5 crore; revenue up 2.7 percent at Rs 7,163.9 crore versus Rs 6,977 crore (YoY). Company absorbed unsold goods worth Rs 716 crore of Aditya Medisales

Aurobindo Pharma Q4: Profit up 10.8 percent at Rs 549.1 crore versus Rs 528.5 crore; revenue up 30.7 percent at Rs 5,292.2 crore versus Rs 4,049.1 crore (YoY).

related news

Gati Q4: Consolidated profit at Rs 10.6 crore versus loss of Rs 4.7 crore; consolidated revenue up 1 percent at Rs 459.4 crore versus Rs 455.3 crore (YoY).

Minda Corp Q4: Profit up 1.1 percent at Rs 39.1 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore; revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 771.4 crore versus Rs 720.5 crore (YoY).

NMDC Q4: Profit up 31.4 percent at Rs 1,453.8 crore versus Rs 1,106 crore; revenue down 6.2 percent at Rs 3,643.3 crore versus Rs 3,883 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Associates Q4: Loss of Rs 350.2 crore versus loss of Rs 78.7 crore; revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 1,721.2 crore versus Rs 1,606.6 crore (YoY).

Galaxy Surfactants Q4: Profit up 42.8 percent at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 40 crore; revenue up 6 percent at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 643.5 crore (YoY).

Centrum Capital Q4: Loss of Rs 149.1 crore versus profit of Rs 42.1 crore; revenue at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore (YoY).

Asian Granito Q4: Profit down 84.2 percent at Rs 1.9 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore; revenue down 8.6 percent at Rs 303.1 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore (YoY).

Himadri Speciality Q4: Profit up 1.4 percent at Rs 71.2 crore versus Rs 72.2 crore; revenue up 15.9 percent at Rs 583.4 crore versus Rs 550.7 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Alkalies Q4: Profit down 23.2 percent at Rs 169.8 crore versus Rs 221.1 crore; revenue up 17.7 percent at Rs 820.6 crore versus Rs 697.3 crore (YoY).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4: Loss at Rs 264.4 crore versus loss of Rs 622.2 crore; NII up 16.3 percent at Rs 140.2 crore versus Rs 120.6 crore (YoY); gross NPA at 15.30 percent versus 13.95 percent (QoQ)

IRCON International Q4: Profit down 55.8 percent at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 216.3 crore; revenue up 2.4 percent at Rs 1,532.8 crore versus Rs 1,497 crore (YoY).

Pfizer Q4: Profit up 4.8 percent at Rs 109.5 crore versus Rs 104.5 crore; revenue up 3 percent at Rs 535.7 crore versus Rs 520 crore (YoY).

Aegis Logistics Q4: Consolidated profit up 28 percent at Rs 61.7 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore; consolidated revenue up 48 percent at Rs 1,852.6 crore versus Rs 1,251.9 crore (YoY).

IRB Infrastructure Q4: Consolidated net profit down 13.2 percent at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 239.7 crore; consolidated revenue up 41 percent at Rs 1,948.3 crore versus Rs 1,382.2 crore (YoY)

Opto Circuits Q4: Profit up 4.7 percent at Rs 11.1 crore versus Rs 10.6 crore; revenue down 7.2 percent at Rs 61.6 crore versus Rs 66.4 crore (YoY).

3M India Q4: Consolidated profit down 38.2 percent at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 97.6 crore; consolidated revenue up 3 percent at Rs 742.8 crore versus Rs 720.4 crore (YoY).

20 Microns Q4: Profit up 70.6 percent at Rs 5.8 crore versus Rs 3.4 crore; revenue up 15.3 percent at Rs 116.6 crore versus Rs 101 crore (YoY).

Teamlease Services Q4: Consolidated profit up 3.2 percent at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore; consolidated revenue down 0.8 percent at Rs 1,163.4 crore versus Rs 1,172.2 crore (QoQ).

Tata Steel: Company in talks with China's Hesteel Group, UK's Excalibur Steel, Liberty House for EU operations. Company may look at complete/part sale, can mull JV as well - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Karur Vysya Bank: Bank signed a term sheet for a joint venture with Centrum Wealth Management to establish a private joint venture.

Great Eastern Shipping: Board meeting to be held on June 1 for considering the proposal of buyback through open market.

Jaypee Infratech: Adani Group submits a non-binding offer for company, offers Rs 500 crore payment to workmen, secured & unsecured lenders - CNBC-TV18 sources

Eros Now: Company announces a partnership with Amazon Prime Music India.

Bulk Deals

Image928052019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:24 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Salman Khan reacts to Disha Patani's age gap comment, here's what he s ...

Anupam Kher has some friendly advice for the new lawmaker Gautam Gambh ...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Checks into Rehab As End of Game of Thron ...

Jilted Lover Kidnaps Girl's Father, Forces Him to Say 'Marry Him, He's ...

The Right Stand: Is The Mandate Slipping From Mamata?

With a Drop in Mortality Rate and Cases of Stunted Growth, Children Be ...

DU to Test Applicants' Education Certificates Forensically From This Y ...

Viewpoint: Will Modi 2.0 See An All-Out Attack On Economic Offenders T ...

Roland Garros: Naomi Osaka Survives Early Scare as Top Players Struggl ...

A Champion Speaks | We Had the Bowlers, My Target Was Always 250 in 19 ...

Two Suspected Spies Arrested While Taking Pictures, Videos Outside Arm ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Tarun Gogoi says Rahul Gandhi adamant on resigning, wants non-Gandhi a ...

Sebi moots regulatory sandbox regime for financial institutions

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 29

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

London to New York in 90 minutes: In decade and a half, threat from hy ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep survive scares to enter se ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.