Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, Jaypee Infratech, NMDC, Gati, Adani Power

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 29: More than 600 companies will declare their March quarter earnings on Wednesday, which include United Spirits, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Havells India, Ipca Labs, NBCC, PFC, Power Grid, Reliance Power, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices etc.

Sun Pharma Q4: Profit down 52.6 percent at Rs 635.9 crore versus Rs 1,342.5 crore; revenue up 2.7 percent at Rs 7,163.9 crore versus Rs 6,977 crore (YoY). Company absorbed unsold goods worth Rs 716 crore of Aditya Medisales

Aurobindo Pharma Q4: Profit up 10.8 percent at Rs 549.1 crore versus Rs 528.5 crore; revenue up 30.7 percent at Rs 5,292.2 crore versus Rs 4,049.1 crore (YoY).

Gati Q4: Consolidated profit at Rs 10.6 crore versus loss of Rs 4.7 crore; consolidated revenue up 1 percent at Rs 459.4 crore versus Rs 455.3 crore (YoY).

Minda Corp Q4: Profit up 1.1 percent at Rs 39.1 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore; revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 771.4 crore versus Rs 720.5 crore (YoY).

NMDC Q4: Profit up 31.4 percent at Rs 1,453.8 crore versus Rs 1,106 crore; revenue down 6.2 percent at Rs 3,643.3 crore versus Rs 3,883 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Associates Q4: Loss of Rs 350.2 crore versus loss of Rs 78.7 crore; revenue up 7.1 percent at Rs 1,721.2 crore versus Rs 1,606.6 crore (YoY).

Galaxy Surfactants Q4: Profit up 42.8 percent at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 40 crore; revenue up 6 percent at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 643.5 crore (YoY).

Centrum Capital Q4: Loss of Rs 149.1 crore versus profit of Rs 42.1 crore; revenue at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore (YoY).

Asian Granito Q4: Profit down 84.2 percent at Rs 1.9 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore; revenue down 8.6 percent at Rs 303.1 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore (YoY).

Himadri Speciality Q4: Profit up 1.4 percent at Rs 71.2 crore versus Rs 72.2 crore; revenue up 15.9 percent at Rs 583.4 crore versus Rs 550.7 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Alkalies Q4: Profit down 23.2 percent at Rs 169.8 crore versus Rs 221.1 crore; revenue up 17.7 percent at Rs 820.6 crore versus Rs 697.3 crore (YoY).

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4: Loss at Rs 264.4 crore versus loss of Rs 622.2 crore; NII up 16.3 percent at Rs 140.2 crore versus Rs 120.6 crore (YoY); gross NPA at 15.30 percent versus 13.95 percent (QoQ)

IRCON International Q4: Profit down 55.8 percent at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 216.3 crore; revenue up 2.4 percent at Rs 1,532.8 crore versus Rs 1,497 crore (YoY).

Pfizer Q4: Profit up 4.8 percent at Rs 109.5 crore versus Rs 104.5 crore; revenue up 3 percent at Rs 535.7 crore versus Rs 520 crore (YoY).

Aegis Logistics Q4: Consolidated profit up 28 percent at Rs 61.7 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore; consolidated revenue up 48 percent at Rs 1,852.6 crore versus Rs 1,251.9 crore (YoY).

IRB Infrastructure Q4: Consolidated net profit down 13.2 percent at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 239.7 crore; consolidated revenue up 41 percent at Rs 1,948.3 crore versus Rs 1,382.2 crore (YoY)

Opto Circuits Q4: Profit up 4.7 percent at Rs 11.1 crore versus Rs 10.6 crore; revenue down 7.2 percent at Rs 61.6 crore versus Rs 66.4 crore (YoY).

3M India Q4: Consolidated profit down 38.2 percent at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 97.6 crore; consolidated revenue up 3 percent at Rs 742.8 crore versus Rs 720.4 crore (YoY).

20 Microns Q4: Profit up 70.6 percent at Rs 5.8 crore versus Rs 3.4 crore; revenue up 15.3 percent at Rs 116.6 crore versus Rs 101 crore (YoY).

Teamlease Services Q4: Consolidated profit up 3.2 percent at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore; consolidated revenue down 0.8 percent at Rs 1,163.4 crore versus Rs 1,172.2 crore (QoQ).

Tata Steel: Company in talks with China's Hesteel Group, UK's Excalibur Steel, Liberty House for EU operations. Company may look at complete/part sale, can mull JV as well - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Karur Vysya Bank: Bank signed a term sheet for a joint venture with Centrum Wealth Management to establish a private joint venture.

Great Eastern Shipping: Board meeting to be held on June 1 for considering the proposal of buyback through open market.

Jaypee Infratech: Adani Group submits a non-binding offer for company, offers Rs 500 crore payment to workmen, secured & unsecured lenders - CNBC-TV18 sources

ICRA has upgraded the long term rating of VRL Logistics from ICRA A to ICRA A+. The outlook on the long term rating is stable.

IRB InvIT Fund has received work prders for operation & maintenance (O&M) work of the project SPVs of the trust for further 10 years

TCS among America's top 50 companies for diversity

Mindtree opens Atlanta delivery center

Eros Now: Company announces a partnership with Amazon Prime Music India.

Bulk Deals