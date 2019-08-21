Stocks in the news: SPARC, SpiceJet, Alembic Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 21: GTN Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene, Thakral Services, Valecha Engineering

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: US company Abraxis Biosciences LLC filed plea against the company, alleging that company's filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for Taclantis injection is an act of infringement of the Orange Book listed patents for Abraxane. Company believes that the lawsuit is without merit and will vigorously defend against these allegations.

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation in focus: Government sources say Civil Aviation Ministry extends validity of allocated slots till December from September earlier - CNBC-TV18.

NMDC: Karnataka government withdraws approval to extend mining lease for Donimalai and company filed revision application against Karnataka government w.r.t. Donimalai order.

SpiceJet: Company will shift its entire operations at Mumbai to Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 1 and single terminal operations will lead to better synergies and cut down costs substantially for the airline.

Dabur International, wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India, have decided to contribute USD 16,000,000 as share capital in Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc, wholly owned step down subsidiary of Dabur India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Company's Bioequivalence facility in Vadodara inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) with no 483s observations.

Dr Reddy's Labs: US FDA completed audit of Duvvada formulations manufacturing plant with 8 observations.

HDIL: Company has been admitted under provisions of IBC and company is under process to file appeal to NCLAT against order passed by NCLT.

United Spirits: Diageo PLC acquired further 33 lakh shares in company at Rs 591.95 per share.

Deepak Nitrite: ICRA upgraded company's long-term rating from A+ to AA-; outlook stable.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 9.52 crore due to banks in addition to scheduled repayment. It has made the pre-payment of term loan of aggregate of Rs 107.70 crore till date to reduce the term debt, which remains at Rs 123.45 crore as on date.

Freshtrop Fruits: The board, at its meeting scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company.

NK Industries: Board meeting of the company is scheduled on August 28 to consider voluntary delisting of shares.

Zensar Technologies: Company partnered with Aptos, a retail technology solutions provider, to deliver next-gen retail innovation.

Supershakti Metaliks: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares.

TVS Srichakra: Company announced the nationwide launch of its brand TVS Eurogrip.

Riga Sugar Company: Satya Ranjan Mallick has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Ceenik Exports: Company appointed Mayank Agrawal as the Company Secretary.

Nova Iron & Steel: Company delayed submission of June quarter financial results due to resignation of statutory auditors on August 14.

Jaiprakash Associates to appeal against CCI order

Central Bank to raise upto Rs 3,000 crore core capital from markets

NCLAT refuses to stay NCLT hearing in IL&FS fraud case

Bulk deals

