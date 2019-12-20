Stocks in the news: Lupin, RITES, JM Financial, NMDC, Tata chemicals, CRISIL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB: UTI AMC files IPO papers with SEBI

Suzlon Energy: Rakesh Sharma appointed as Nominee Director of company by SBI.

Bajaj Finance: Company invoked pledged shares of Karvy Data Management Services to recover dues from Karvy Broking.

Hexaware Technologies: Company approved reconstitution of committee of the board.

Gujarat State Petronet: Pankaj Joshi resigned as Director of the company.

RITES: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 27 to consider and approve the interim dividend, if any.

Lupin's alliance partner Concord Biotech receives approval for Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP

Dishman Carbogen - the officials of Income-Tax Department have visited the company's Head Offices and Manufacturing sites in connection with search under Section 142 of the Income-Tax Act on December 19, 2019

JM Financial board approves raising up to Rs 850 crore and increasing FPI investment limit to 40 percent from 24 percent

NMDC - Ministry of Coal allocated two coal blocks to the company

Lemon Tree opened first international hotel in Dubai under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'

CRISIL approved acquisition of 100 percent of the equity share capital of Greenwich Associates LLC and its subsidiaries, at a consideration of USD 40 million

Tata chemicals through its wholly owned subsidiary buys remaining 25 percent stake in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) partner holdings

Titan Company: Titan Global Retail LLC, Dubai, incorporated as a subsidiary company of Titan Holdings International FZCO, Dubai.

Info Edge: Arun Duggal resigned as Independent Director of the company.

