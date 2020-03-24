App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: SBI, Sterlite Tech, HUL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Usha Martin, GNFC

SBI | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Usha Martin | Amber Enterprises | GNFC and Sterlite Technologies are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

State Bank Of India: The bank said it has made payment of yearly interest to the bondholders of Basel III compliant AT1 bonds.

Century Enka: The company has temporarily shut down its plant operation at Pune.

Close

Omax Autos: The company has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing units in UP, Haryana and Karnataka.

related news

Dr Reddy's Labs: The board will meet on March 27 to consider raising of funds through the issuance of commercial papers.

Finolex Industries: Manufacturing plants and offices in Maharashtra will be closed till March 31.

Usha Martin: Company announced the temporary shut down of plant operations in Punjab due to COVID-19.

Amber Enterprises: Company announced the temporary closure of manufacturing operations across India till March 31.

GNFC: TDI-II plant at Dahej resumed its normal production after the completion of scheduled maintenance.​

Sterlite Technologies: The board will meet on March 24 to consider and approve share buyback.

TTK Prestige shuts its operation at manufacturing units at Hosur and Coimbatore

Indiabulls Housing Finance - Brickwork Ratings has reaffirmed long-term rating at “BWR AA+” and Perpetual Debt at “BWR AA”. Watch on long-term rating resolved to ‘Negative Outlook’

Yes Bank to consider a proposal of fund raising on March 26

HUL signed agreement to acquire with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' hygiene brand 'VWash'

20 Microns - Brickwork Ratings assigned ratings as BWR BBB to the Fund Based facilities of Rs 89.23 crore and BWR A3+ for the Non-Fund based facilities of Rs 26.08 crore

HCL Technologies releases BigFix 10

IndusInd Bank - Managing Director & CEO Romesh Sobti retires

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks in the news

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.