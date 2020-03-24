Stocks in the news: SBI, Sterlite Tech, HUL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Usha Martin, GNFC

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

State Bank Of India: The bank said it has made payment of yearly interest to the bondholders of Basel III compliant AT1 bonds.

Century Enka: The company has temporarily shut down its plant operation at Pune.

Omax Autos: The company has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing units in UP, Haryana and Karnataka.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The board will meet on March 27 to consider raising of funds through the issuance of commercial papers.

Finolex Industries: Manufacturing plants and offices in Maharashtra will be closed till March 31.

Usha Martin: Company announced the temporary shut down of plant operations in Punjab due to COVID-19.

Amber Enterprises: Company announced the temporary closure of manufacturing operations across India till March 31.

GNFC: TDI-II plant at Dahej resumed its normal production after the completion of scheduled maintenance.​

Sterlite Technologies: The board will meet on March 24 to consider and approve share buyback.

TTK Prestige shuts its operation at manufacturing units at Hosur and Coimbatore

Indiabulls Housing Finance - Brickwork Ratings has reaffirmed long-term rating at “BWR AA+” and Perpetual Debt at “BWR AA”. Watch on long-term rating resolved to ‘Negative Outlook’

Yes Bank to consider a proposal of fund raising on March 26

HUL signed agreement to acquire with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' hygiene brand 'VWash'

20 Microns - Brickwork Ratings assigned ratings as BWR BBB to the Fund Based facilities of Rs 89.23 crore and BWR A3+ for the Non-Fund based facilities of Rs 26.08 crore

HCL Technologies releases BigFix 10