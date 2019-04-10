App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: SBI, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Ashok Leyland, Avenue Supermarts, Info Edge

Jet Airways | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Ashok Leyland | Avenue Supermarts | Info Edge and Vodafone Idea are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

SBI: Bank cut MCLR across tenors by five basis points. Home loan rates for up to Rs 30 lakh have been cut by 10 bps.

Info Edge: Company has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech Private Ltd.

Avenue Supermarts: Company raised Rs 50 crore via commercial papers.

Ashok Leyland: Promoter pledged 1.33 percent stake in the company.

Vodafone Idea: Rs 25,000 crore rights issue to open on April 10 & close on April 24.

Forbes & Co: CARE revised the company's long term rating to A+ From AA-.

Jet Airways: DGCA said company's lessors apply for de-registration of 7 more planes.

Karda Constructions: Company has completed RCC work of residential building A of project Hari Nakshatra Phase I amounting to Rs 9 crore against the construction work order of Rs 18.92 crore awarded by Shree Sainath Land & Development (India) Private Limited.

Usha Martin: Company completed sale of its steel business to Tata Sponge Iron.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Board to consider raising funds via shares on April 12.

Bulk Deals on April 9

Image1009042019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)

 
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Stocks in News

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

