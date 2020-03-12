Stocks in the news: SBI, Biocon, Varun Beverages, SMS Pharma, GHCL, Khadim India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Biocon: Company and Mylan win patent case asserted by Sanofi for insulin Glargin device in USA.

Varun Beverages: PepsiCo to acquire energy drink maker Rockstar Energy in a $3.85 billion deal.

Canara Bank: Company allotted Basel-III compliant Tier-II bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore.

KPIT Technologies: Company to buy 78.5% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 24.56 crore.

Torrent Pharma: Company to pay Rs 32 per share interim dividend.

SBI: Lender waived average monthly balance maintenance for all savings.

M&M: Company signed a Share Purchase Agreement for purchase of additional 34,249 equity shares of MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, from its existing shareholders.

Jindal Saw: CARE assigned it rating as A1+ for the proposed commercial papers.

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Trading in equity shares shall be suspended w.e.f. March 23, 2020 on account of scheme of amalgamation with PNB

SH Kelkar - The manufacturing facility in China has become operational from 1st week of March 2020 and operations of the company’s Italian arm remains unaffected

Jindal Saw - CARE Rating assigned rating of CARE A1+ for the proposed commercial papers

MMP Industries achieves highest ever quantum sales of 1073 MT of aluminium powders (across all segments) in the month of February 2020

SH Kelkar: Company said business would be largely unaffected by any supply chain disruptions on account of COVID — 19.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: Company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for API facility in Andhra Pradesh.

GHCL: Commercial paper of Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed after making payment on due date.

Khadim India: Commercial paper of around Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed.

Hilton Metal Forging: Company received resignation letter from Saurabh Johri CEO.

Piramal Enterprises: Company repurchased 1,500 debentures.

