App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: SBI, Biocon, Varun Beverages, SMS Pharma, GHCL, Khadim India

State Bank of India | KPIT Technologies | Piramal Enterprises | Biocon and Varun Beverages are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Biocon: Company and Mylan win patent case asserted by Sanofi for insulin Glargin device in USA.

Varun Beverages: PepsiCo to acquire energy drink maker Rockstar Energy in a $3.85 billion deal.

Close

Canara Bank: Company allotted Basel-III compliant Tier-II bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore.

related news

KPIT Technologies: Company to buy 78.5% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 24.56 crore.

Torrent Pharma: Company to pay Rs 32 per share interim dividend.

SBI: Lender waived average monthly balance maintenance for all savings.

M&M: Company signed a Share Purchase Agreement for purchase of additional 34,249 equity shares of MITRA Agro Equipments Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company, from its existing shareholders.

Jindal Saw: CARE assigned it rating as A1+ for the proposed commercial papers.

Oriental Bank of Commerce - Trading in equity shares shall be suspended w.e.f. March 23, 2020 on account of scheme of amalgamation with PNB

SH Kelkar - The manufacturing facility in China has become operational from 1st week of March 2020 and operations of the company’s Italian arm remains unaffected

Jindal Saw - CARE Rating assigned rating of CARE A1+ for the proposed commercial papers

MMP Industries achieves highest ever quantum sales of 1073 MT of aluminium powders (across all segments) in the month of February 2020

SH Kelkar: Company said business would be largely unaffected by any supply chain disruptions on account of COVID — 19.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: Company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for API facility in Andhra Pradesh.

GHCL: Commercial paper of Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed after making payment on due date.

Khadim India: Commercial paper of around Rs 25 crore issued on December 12, 2019 redeemed.

Hilton Metal Forging: Company received resignation letter from Saurabh Johri CEO.

Piramal Enterprises: Company repurchased 1,500 debentures.

Bulk deals

Image21132020(For more bulk deals, click here)

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.