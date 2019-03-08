Stocks in the news: RIL, Tata Motors, Infosys, Lupin, KNR Constructions, BLS International, LT Foods

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Bank of India: Compensation cum Allotment Committee (CCAC) of the bank approved allotment of 6,25,52,188 equity shares to eligible employees under Bank of India — Employee Share Purchase Scheme (BOIESPS). Accordingly, the bank has raised a fresh capital of Rs 660.80 crore through B01-ESPS scheme.

Reliance Infrastructure: BC Patnaik, representative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been approved by the board for appointment as a Non Executive Director in place of Shiv Prabhat.

Jet Airways: An additional three aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

KNR Constructions: Company bagged Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 920 and 1st year operation & maintenance cost of Rs 3 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Tamil Nadu.

Satin Creditcare Network: Promoter Taco Consultants Private Limited released a pledge on 1.6 lakh shares (representing 0.32 percent of paid-up equity) and Parinita Investments Private Limited also released a pledge on 1.6 lakh shares of the company.

Apex Frozen Foods: CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on bank loan facilities of Rs 114.77 crore at A-/Stable.

Indo Us Bio-Tech: Board approved issue of bonus shares.

LT Foods: SBI Mutual Fund cut stake in company by 1.09 percent to 2.53 percent.

Avadh Sugar & Energy: Company has carried out redemption of 2,43,50,000 8.50% unlisted non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each.

Piramal Enterprises: CARE assigned credit rating for short term non-convertible debentures.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Sadbhav Kim Expressway Private Limited (SKEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has submitted draft financing documents to NHAI in relation to financial closure.

Reliance Industries: RIL enters into MOU with NMSEZ - First Integrated Industrial Area to implement fourth industrial revolution.

: Board accorded in-principle approval for proposed amalgamation of ITI Reinsurance Limited with the company

subject to: (a) obtaining approval, if required from the IRDAI; (b) on completion of proposed Buyback by ITI Reinsurance Limited and (c) on ITI Reinsurance Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

BLS International Services: Company has been signed up by the Embassy of Vietnam to accept visa applications in India.

Zensar Technologies: Zensar selected as IT transformation partner by Vyaire Medical, US.

Lupin: Company receives FDA approval for Atorvastatin Calcium tablets USP, which is used to lower cholesterol in blood.

Shashijit Infraprojects: Company received project from Western Zonal Assembly Mumbai Diocese of the Mar Thoma Church for construction of school building in Vapi, Gujarat. The project cost would be around Rs 3.80-3.90 crore.

Tata Coffee: Subsidiary Tata Coffee Vietnam Company unveiled its state-of-the art freeze dried instant coffee production plant at Binh Duong province of Vietnam.

Infosys: Company to deliver engineering and digital services to Rolls-Royce Group.

KNR Constructions: Company bagged an order worth Rs 135 crore from Karnataka Road Development Corporation for the work of 'development of road Kanchugaranahalli to Jigani via Harohalli and Urgandoddi of Bidadi - Harohalli road in Bengaluru' project in Karnataka.

Tata Motors - JLR February sales: JLR sales fall 4.1 percent to 38,288 units YoY. Land Rover sales drop 8.1 percent to 26,053 units while Jaguar sales rise 5.8 percent to 12,235 units.

Bulk Deals on March 07

NSE

Manaksia: Vajra Machineries Private Limited bought 3,43,024 shares of the company at Rs 36.7 per share.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 31,08,087 shares of the company and Multiplier S and S Adv Pvt Ltd sold 24,00,004 shares at 45 paise per share.

NIIT: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Income Saer Fun bought 12 lakh shares of the company at Rs 92.8 per share.

Vijaya Bank: Morgan Stanley (France) SAS bought 81,29,150 shares of the company at Rs 45.97 per share.

Vikas EcoTech: Margi Jigneshbhai Shah sold 22,75,000 shares of the company at Rs 11 per share.

BSE

Sanghvi Movers: Alpna Enterprises bought 3 lakh shares of the company at Rs 98 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Bank of Maharashtra: Meeting of Compensation Committee of the Bank will be held on March 13 at Pune to consider Employee Share Purchase Scheme (BOM - ESPS) for issue of upto 10 crore new equity shares to the eligible employees of the bank and its related matters.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will attend Prabhudas Lilladhar Conference on March 8.

SRG Housing Finance: Analyst / Investor Meeting to be held on March 8.

ION Exchange India: Management will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 12.

Tata Steel: Company's officials will meet fund and broking houses on March 11 and 12.

MAS Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled on March 14 to consider appointment and re-appointment of board members.

