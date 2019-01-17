Stocks in the news: RIL, HUL, Motilal Oswal, Jet Airways, Mindtree, Fortis, Edelweiss

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Thursday: Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Indo Thai Securities, Cyient (also for share buyback), Rallis India, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Geojit Financial Services, L&T Technology Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Burnpur Cement, Mastek

Board meeting on Thursday: UCO Bank (for fund raising)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q3: Profit at Rs 40.05 crore versus Rs 248.32 crore; revenue at Rs 647.6 crore versus Rs 810.16 crore YoY.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Company declared an interim dividend for the FY 2018-19 at the rate of Rs 4 per share.

Jet Airways: Company has been working on various cost cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options including infusion of capital, monetisation of assets including the company’s stake in its loyalty program, in consultation with various key stakeholders. Company, SBI in consultation with the other members of the consortium and the other stakeholders has been working on resolution plan which contemplates various options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by the various stakeholders and the consequent change in the composition of the company’s board of directors.

Mindtree Q3: Profit falls to Rs 191.2 crore versus Rs 206.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,787.2 crore versus Rs 1,755.4 crore QoQ.

Fortis Healthcare: Company completes the acquisition of the entire portfolio of Indian assets of RHT Health Trust (RHT).

IIFL Holdings: India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL), a material NBFC subsidiary of the company has filed Shelf Prospectus and Tranche I Prospectus for the proposed public issue of non-convertible debentures with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

5paisa Capital Q3: Consolidated loss at Rs 12.67 crore versus loss at Rs 25.3 corre; revenue 21.85 crore versus Rs 19.65 crore YoY.

Astral Poly Technik: CARE assigned AA/Stable rating for long term bank facilities and A1+ for short term bank facilities.

RITES: Company has received a rating of IVR A1+ on short term non fund bank facilities upto an amount of Rs 850 crore from Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt. Ltd.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Subsidiary Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited (EAAA) closed EISAF II an India dedicated Alternative Investment Strategy Fund, by raising Rs 9,200 crore ($1.3 billion).

Williamson Magor & Company: 50 lakh equity shares of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited held by the company have been initiated for release from pledge on 11.01.2019. 43,00,000 equity shares of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited pledged by the company on 10.01.2019.

Bulk Deals on January 16

TGB Banquets and Hotels: Abhishek Agarwal HUF sold 3,58,000 shares of the company at Rs 20.52 per share on the NSE and 2,40,000 shares at Rs 20.62 per share on the BSE.

LEEL Electricals: IndusInd Bank Client A/C sold 4,30,000 shares of the company at Rs 51.27 per share on the NSE.

Share India Securities: Nainesh Gunvantlal Jain bought 1,80,000 shares of the company at Rs 82.05 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Sagar Cements: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to allot 31 lakh convertible warrants on a preferential basis.

Khadim India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

South Indian Bank: A conference call for Investors and Analysts to be held on January 21 in respect of financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Honeywell Automation India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended December 2018.

Kennametal India: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended December 2018.

JSW Energy: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Cera Sanitaryware: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2018.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Newgen Software Technologies: Company will be conducting earnings conference call on January 24.

Vedanta: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

D-Link (India): Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the un audited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 2018.

InterGlobe Aviation: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

MCX: Company's officials will be meeting Unifi Capital on January 17.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the standalone & consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter/nine months ended December 2018 and the consolidated results of its subsidiary, Coffee Day Global Limited.

NHPC: Board meeting is scheduled on January 21 to consider the proposal for raising of Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of debentures/bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis from domestic market and/or to raise term loans from domestic financial institutions/Banks/Inter Corporate Loans in suitable tranches.

Unichem Laboratories: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Subros: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Shalby: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Tide Water Oil (India): Board meeting is scheduled on February 11 to consider the financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018 and other business matters.

NIIT: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider both consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

