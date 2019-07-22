Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Bank, Amara Raja, InterGlobe, Dabur, SpiceJet, Automobile Corp, Cipla

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 22: Kotak Mahindra Bank, United Spirits, Lakshmi Machine Works, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Media Ventures, TVS Motor Company, Aptech, ICICI Securities, Just Dial, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Just Dial, Wendt (India), Cupid, Mastek, Coromandel International, Allsec Technologies, Srikalahasthi Pipes.

Reliance Industries Q1: Consolidated profit falls 2.5 percent to Rs 10,104 crore versus Rs 10,362 crore, revenue rises 13.2 percent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore versus Rs 1.38 lakh crore QoQ.

Reliance Jio Q1: Profit rises 6.1 percent to Rs 891 crore versus Rs 840 crore, revenue climbs 5.2 percent to Rs 11,679 crore versus Rs 11,106 crore QoQ.

Reliance Industries: Brookfield to invest Rs 25,215 crore in units by Tower Infrastructure Trust. Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings holds 51 percent stake in Tower Infrastructure Trust.

Reliance Industries: Company will merge Reliance Holding USA Inc and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited with itself.

HDFC Bank Q1: Profit grows 21 percent to Rs 5,568.2 crore versus Rs 4,601 crore, NII jumps 22.9 percent to Rs 13,294 crore versus Rs 10,813.6 crore YoY; gross NPA rises to 1.40 percent versus 1.36 percent and net NPA increases to 0.43 percent versus 0.39 percent QoQ.

Future Lifestyle Q1: Profit falls to Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 26.6 crore, revenue rises 16.8 percent to Rs 1,540.3 crore versus Rs 1,318.9 crore YoY.

Amara Raja Batteries Q1: Standalone profit jumps 24.7 percent to Rs 140.9 crore versus Rs 113 crore, revenue rises 2 percent to Rs 1,814.9 crore versus Rs 1,778.7 crore YoY.

L&T Technology Services Q1: Profit rises 6.5 percent to Rs 204 crore versus Rs 191.5 crore, revenue increases 0.3 percent to Rs 1,347.5 crore versus Rs 1,343.1 crore QoQ.

L&T Finance Holdings Q1: Profit increases 2 percent to Rs 549 crore versus Rs 538 crore, revenue rises 15.7 percent to Rs 3,595 crore versus Rs 3,106 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation Q1: Profit surges to Rs 1,203 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore, revenue jumps 44.7 percent to Rs 9,420.1 crore versus Rs 6,512 crore YoY.

Avanti Feeds Q1: Profit rises to Rs 92.96 crore versus Rs 85.67 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,093.5 crore versus Rs 1,040.2 crore YoY.

Dabur told CNBC-TV18: Company has Rs 50 crore exposure each to DHFL and Reliance Home Finance.

Jet Airways: Resolution Professional invites expression of interest for the airline, last date of receipt of EoI set for August 3.

June Aviation Data: IndiGo passenger load factor at 90.1 percent against 90.9 percent and market share at 48.1 percent versus 49 percent; SpiceJet passenger load factor at 93.7 percent versus 93.9 percent and market share at 15.6 percent versus 14.8 percent MoM.

Cipla: United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a routine cGMP inspection at API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and issued 7 observations, none of which were repeat or related to data integrity.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Company bagged contract for 400 MW wind farm in Saudi Arabia.

Strides Pharma: Company announced successful completion of US FDA inspection at its flagship facility in Bangalore, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification.

Edelweiss Financial Services: CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of A1+ assigned to the short term borrowing programmes of the company.

Vodafone Idea: Board of Directors of associate company Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank approved the voluntary winding up of itself due to unanticipated developments in the business landscape that have made the economic model unviable.

REC: Company raised $650 million via bonds.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 15.39 crore due to banks in addition to regular repayment schedule.

Anuh Pharma: Company facility has passed the joint inspection by AEMPS - Spain, EDQM and WHO-Geneva conducted on November 26-28, 2018.

OM Metals Infraprojects: Company acquired additional 24 percent shareholding in Gujrat Warehousing Private Limited by way of conversion of loan into equity shares, thereby making it as subsidiary company.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company: Company received one order from NLC India Limited, relating to work of Formation of Internal & Peripheral roads and Construction of culverts' located at Talabira R&R colony in Odisha worth Rs 10.43 crore.

Automobile Corporation of Goa: Board to consider buyback of equity shares of the company on July 24.

IndiGo: Board to seek shareholders approval at AGM to enable induction of an independent Woman Director.

Axis Bank: Board approves raising up to Rs 18,000 crore via securities.

DCM Financial Services: Company appointed Somali Tiwari as Chief Financial Officer.

Piramal Enterprises: Company made payment on NCDs due on July 19.

Reliance Home Finance: Company made principal/interest payment on NCDs due on July 19.

Indo Count Industries: ICRA revised rating of company's short term credit facilities from A1+ to A1, and long term credit facilities from AA- to A+(A plus) with outlook revised to stable from negative.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: Company's JV received work order of Rs 77.96 crore for construction of earth work, bridge work, protection work for minor and major bridges, slope of bank, buildings, site facilities, general electrical works and other miscellaneous works in connection with the doubling of Sambalpur - Titlagarh in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Century Textiles: Company appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as Chairman.

Godawari Power & Ispat: CARE revised its rating on company's long term bank facility to BBB+ with stable outlook from BBB earlier.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company sold its US and select territory rights for Zembrace Symtouch (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, which were commercialized through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC, to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Century Enka: Board elected Rajashree Birla as chairperson.

Bulk deals

