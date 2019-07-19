Stocks in the news: RIL, ACC, Thermax, L&T Infotech, Hatsun Agro, Rallis India, Cyient

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 19: Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, Dabur India, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bhageria Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Dhanuka Agritech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, JM Financial, Phillips Carbon Black, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Tokyo Plast International

ACC Q2: Profit grows 39.5 percent to Rs 455.7 crore versus Rs 326.7 crore, revenue increases 7.8 percent to Rs 4,149.8 crore versus Rs 3,848.3 crore YoY.

Cyient Q1: Profit falls 48.8 percent to Rs 90.5 crore versus Rs 176.6 crore, revenue dips 6.4 percent to Rs 1,089 crore versus Rs 1,162.9 crore, dollar revenue declines 5.2 percent to $156.6 million versus $165.2 million QoQ.

Sterlite Technologies Q1: Profit dips 14.4 percent to Rs 141.4 crore versus Rs 165.2 crore, revenue slips 20.4 percent to Rs 1,432 crore versus Rs 1,791.2 crore QoQ.

Sasken Technologies Q1: Profit slips 15.3 percent to Rs 23.2 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore, revenue dips 0.7 percent to Rs 134.6 crore versus Rs 135.4 crore QoQ.

Rallis India Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 67.76 crore versus Rs 54.74 crore; revenue rises to Rs 623.24 crore versus Rs 573.11 crore YoY.

Hatsun Agro Q1: Profit jumps 35.4 percent to Rs 51.2 crore versus Rs 37.8 crore, revenue rises 15.2 percent to Rs 1,423.2 crore versus Rs 1,235.6 crore YoY.

L&T Infotech Q1: Profit falls 11.3 percent to Rs 355.7 crore versus Rs 378.5 crore; revenue dips to Rs 2,484.9 crore versus Rs 2,486 crore, dollar revenue grows 0.8 percent to $356.5 million versus $353.8 million QoQ.

Uttam Galva Steels Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 269.38 crore versus loss Rs 368.51 crore; revenue falls to Rs 112.24 crore versus Rs 199.30 crore YoY.

Thermax: Company bagged order worth Rs 471 crore from Indian government power company for project in Jharkhand.

Tata Motors: Company incorporated wholly owned unit Brabo Robotics & Automation w.e.f July 17.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: CARE revised rating outlook of Tier I & Tier II bonds from negative to stable.

Jet Airways: Insolvency Resolution Professional (IPR) published the list of creditors, claims filed for airline, financial creditors claim Rs 10,231 crore against airline but IRP admits Rs 8,463 crore of financial creditors claims.

Jasch Industries: CRISIL has upgraded the rating of long-term bank loan facilities from stable to BBB/Positive. Short—term rating of A3+ has been reaffirmed.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: CCI approves acquisition of up to 75 percent stake in the company by Nippon Life Insurance

HUDCO: Board approves issue of NCDs worth Rs 1,250 crore

Bulk deals

