you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, NIIT Tech, Cipla, Shriram Transport, Elgi Equipments

Reliance Industries | NIIT Tech | Cipla | Shriram Transport | Raymond and Equitas Holdings are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Reliance Industries: Brookfield Infra Partners has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in a telecom tower company from Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries in pact with BP for India-wide fuels retail service station network and aviation fuel marketing business

NIIT Tech: The company said its board will meet on December 23 to consider share buyback.

Elgi Equipments: US arm will buy Michigan Air Solutions for $6 m.

Cipla: The company acquired trademark rights of Vysov.

Shriram Transport: S&P cut the company's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.

Texmaco Rail - Operational creditor filed an application under insolvency proceeding  for debt of Rs 63 lakh

Raymond: Promoter Group acquired additional 5.16 percent equity via CCPS on December 12.

Whirlpool of India accepted the resignation of Sunil D'Souza, managing director of the company and appoints Vishal Bhola as managing director w.e.f January 1, 2020

Equitas Holdings: Equitas Small Finance Bank filed IPO papers with SEBI.

JM Financial: The company will consider fund raising by the way of issue of equity shares or any instrument.

ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel complete acquisition of Essar Steel

CCI approves USD 44 million investment in Edelweiss Securities by Sanaka

UK High court dismisses Chinese bank $680 mn claim against Anil Ambani - PTI

HCL Tech expands operations in Lithuania - PTI

Adani Green's USD 362-mn bonds issue gets global interest - PTI

Tata Motors in alliance talks with Chinese firms  - Mint

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:44 am

tags #BSE #Stocks in News

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

