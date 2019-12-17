Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, NIIT Tech, Cipla, Shriram Transport, Elgi Equipments

Reliance Industries | NIIT Tech | Cipla | Shriram Transport | Raymond and Equitas Holdings are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:
Reliance Industries: Brookfield Infra Partners has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in a telecom tower company from Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
Reliance Industries in pact with BP for India-wide fuels retail service station network and aviation fuel marketing business
Reliance Industries arm acquires 90.5% stake of eDreams Edusoft's for Rs 71.64 crore
Federal Mogul - Supreme Court upholds open offer price for shares of company at Rs 608.46 per share
IRB Infrastaructure approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis
Magma Fincorp - ICRA revises rating outlook of NCDs to negative from stable
NIIT Tech: The company said its board will meet on December 23 to consider share buyback.
Elgi Equipments: US arm will buy Michigan Air Solutions for $6 m.
Cipla: The company acquired trademark rights of Vysov.
Shriram Transport: S&P cut the company's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'.
Texmaco Rail - Operational creditor filed an application under insolvency proceeding for debt of Rs 63 lakh
Raymond: Promoter Group acquired additional 5.16 percent equity via CCPS on December 12.
Whirlpool of India accepted the resignation of Sunil D'Souza, managing director of the company and appoints Vishal Bhola as managing director w.e.f January 1, 2020
Equitas Holdings: Equitas Small Finance Bank filed IPO papers with SEBI.
JM Financial: The company will consider fund raising by the way of issue of equity shares or any instrument.
ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel complete acquisition of Essar Steel
CCI approves USD 44 million investment in Edelweiss Securities by Sanaka
UK High court dismisses Chinese bank $680 mn claim against Anil Ambani - PTI
HCL Tech expands operations in Lithuania - PTI
Adani Green's USD 362-mn bonds issue gets global interest - PTI
Tata Motors in alliance talks with Chinese firms - Mint