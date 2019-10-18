Stocks in the news: Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, KPR Mill

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Visa Steel, Sasken Technologies

Zee Entertainment Q2 profit rises 7%

Reliance Capital defaults on NCD payments

Dewan Housing Finance reports Q2 net loss of Rs 242 cr

L&T Infotech Q2 net profit down 10% at Rs 360.4 crore

NTPC plans to raise Rs 711 crore from international markets

Aurobindo Pharma gets US FDA nod for Naloxone Hydrochloride injection

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Issues offer to all debenture holders for pre-mature redemption of NCDs maturing in November and December 2019

Reliance Nippon: Pledge on 35 lakh promoter shares released on October 16

Cipla acquires Elores from Venus Remedies for less than Rs 100 crore: Source

KPR Mill: To proceed with share buyback plan after Sebi approval

Automotive Stampings appoints Jitendraa Dikkshit as chief executive officer of the company w.e.f. October 17, 2019

NOCIL starts trial runs at its Dahej, Gujarat plant

Alicon Castalloy signs multi-year Contracts aggregating Rs 810 crore with leading Global OEMs

Cyient Q2: Consolidated net profit up 8.5% at Rs 97.5 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore, revenue up 6.4% at Rs 1,158.9 crore versus Rs 1,089 crore, QoQ

SEAMEC - Vessel SEAMEC PRINCESS has been put on hire with Posh Subsea Pte for working at Mumbai High Offshore

South Indian Bank Q2: Net profit up 20.5% at Rs 84.5 crore versus Rs 70.1 crore, NII up 15.4% at Rs 584.3 crore versus Rs 506.5 crore, YoY

India Glycols - India Ratings & Research has affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating as IND A-

Indian Card Clothing Company - ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at BB+ and short-term rating at A4+ to the line of credit of the company