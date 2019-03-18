Stocks in the news: RBL Bank, V-Guard, Bata, NBCC, Lupin, Kesoram, DHFL, Zuari Global

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Lumax Auto Technologies: Company decided for discontinuation of the PCB manufacturing w.e.f. April 1, 2019. In addition, the board has also approved the disposal of plant and machinery to Lumax Industries relating to PCB Business on arm’s length basis and not below its book value.

Jaiprakash Associates: Board approved the re-appointment of Manoj Gaur, Executive Chairman & CEO and Sunil Kumar Sharma, Executive Vice Chairman for a further term of three years.

Future Consumer: Company announced redemption of non-convertible debentures.

Karnataka Bank: The bank partners with Karvy DigKonnect for contact centre services.

Kesoram Industries: The company's rating pertaining to that portion of its long term/short term banking facilities as been assigned to CARE Ratings Limited for rating has been revised to BB+/ A4+ (under credit watch with developing implications).

Majesco: Board approved to sell, transfer and dispose of, as a going concern and on a slump sale basis, the company's India Insurance Products & Services Business to Majesco Software and Solutions India Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the company, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 24.4 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Board declared payment of Rs 1.68 per share as the first interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2018-19 and fixed March 26 as the record date for dividend payment.

SAIL: CARE has assigned AA- outlook stable to company's long term fund based facility (term loan).

Indo Amines: 'No observation' letter has been received from BSE for proposed amalgamation amongst Core Chemical (Mumbai) Private Limited and Key Organics Private Limited with Indo Amines Limited, so as to enable the company to file the scheme with NCLT.

DHFL: Special Committee of the board of directors accorded approval to disinvest to Olive Vine Investment Limited an affiliate of the Warburg Pincus Group.

Santosh Sharma (currently the CFO) will assume a new role as the Head - Corporate Strategy.

Lupin: Subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc. has received a letter from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Somerset (New Jersey) facility in December 2018 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The US FDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Mirc Electronics: Vishal Barot has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

Zuari Global: Company has acquired around 48.98 percent shares of Forte Furniture Products India Private Limited (FFPL) from Indian Furniture Products Limited (IFPL), subsidiary of the company.

Out of F&O Ban: BEML, Reliance Power.

Bulk Deals on March 15

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

EID Parry India: Board meeting will be held on March 22 to consider the second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2018-19.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials will meet investors/analysts on March 18.

PSP Projects: Company's officials will meet analyst/institutional investors on March 18 and 25.

Emmbi Industries: Company's officials will meet Moneybee Investment Advisors on March 18.

Deep Industries: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts on March 19.

Jindal Steel & Power: Analysts and Investors visit to Angul plant is scheduled on March 18.

South Indian Bank: Officials of the bank will be meeting a group of institutional investors organised by SBI Caps Securities on March 19.