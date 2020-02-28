Stocks in the news: Pidilite, DIC India, RITES, BoB, HPCL, GTPL Hathway, IndusInd Bank

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Power Grid: Board to consider interim dividend on March 6.

DIC India: Company to sell Mumbai Land for Rs 150 crore to Godrej Properties.

Pidilite Industries: Company to buy a 70 percent stake in Tenax India for Rs 80 crore.

KRBL: Announced interim dividend of Rs 2.80.

Jubilant Food: Declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.

Lincoln Pharma: Approved and announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Sunil Gurbaxani takes charge as MD & CEO of the bank with immediate effect.

RITES: Government to exercise oversubscription option in OFS, to sell 39 lakh more shares via OFS.

Bank of Baroda: The lender will sell the entire Petronet MHB stake for Rs 52.5 crore.

Canara Bank: Bank executed a share purchase agreement for the sale of the entire equity stake of 3.25 percent in Petronet MHB.

Godrej Properties adds a new project in Mumbai

HPCL: Company to buy 17.28 percent stake in Petronet MHB for Rs 185 crore from 8 nationalised banks.

ONGC: Company to buy 17.28 percent equity in Petronet MHB for about Rs 185 crore, to hold 49.99 percent stake in Petronet MHB post additional stake buy.

JSW Steel: Promoter released a pledge on 87.05 lakh shares (0.36 percent equity) on February 25.

GTPL Hathway: Promoter Jio Content to sell 43 lakh shares via OFS. Floor price for OFS set at Rs 63. OFS for non-retail investors to open on Feb 28 while OFS for retail investors to open on March 2.

lnduslnd Bank - RBI approves appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years w.e.f March 24

Vedanta announces interim dividend of Rs 3.9 per share for FY19-20

Aviation stocks: ICRA retains a negative outlook on the India aviation sector due to coronavirus - CNBC-TV18

- AudioCodes Selected by HFCL for Major Indian Government Telecom Network

Company signed a Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement to acquire up to 47.87% of the paid-up equity share capital of BIGCAT

Wipro opens new designit studio in Dallas to expand reach of design innovation

Hero MotoCorp furtehr strengthens BS-VI lineup with the launch of new Super Splendor

Dhanlaxmi Bank - Sunil Gurbaxani has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the bank w.e.f February 27, 2020

Max Financial board meeting on March 3 to consider issuance of equity shares of the company, on a preferential basis to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited

Newgen Software - Development Commissioner of Noida Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has given approval for setting up a unit in the IT/ITES SEZ at Sector- 135, Noida in the State of Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree opens second international hotel, and the first hotel in Bhutanunder the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'

Suzlon Energy board approved the company’s proposal for restructuring of debt of the company

Den Network - ICRA revised fund based - working capital facilities ratings to ICRA AA- & placed watch with developing implication from ICRA AA- / Stable

Motherson Sumi - S&P has re-affirmed long term credit at BB+ and revised outlook to Negative for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, a subsidiary of the company

Petronet LNG signed non-binding MoU with Tellurian Inc

Mahindra Lifespaces executed a sale deed for acquisition of a land parcel at village Tathavade, district Pune

Allahabad Bank has executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its entire equity stake of 3.26% in Petronet MHB

Bulk deals