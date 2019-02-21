Stocks in the news: PNB, Union Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Dynamatic Tech, Zuari Agro

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on February 21: Anik Industries, Gopal Iron & Steels

PSU Banks: Government to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks - Rs 6,896 crore in Allahabad Bank, Rs 9,086 crore in Corporation Bank, Rs 4,638 crore in Bank Of India, Rs 205 crore in Bank of Maharashtra, Rs 5,908 crore in PNB, Rs 4,112 crore in Union Bank, Rs 3,256 crore in Andhra Bank, Rs 1,603 crore in Syndicate Bank, Rs 2,560 crore in Central Bank Of India, Rs 2,839 crore in United Bank, Rs 3,330 crore in UCO Bank and Rs 3,806 crore in Indian Overseas Bank

IL&FS Financial Services: Company is unable to service obligation on interest payment of NCDs worth Rs 4.2 crore.

Steel: Government extends exemption on some imported grades of steel until April 17, 2019.

JSW Steel: Moody's changes company's outlook to positive; affirms all ratings.

Yes Bank: Moody's affirms bank's ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative.

Innovative Ideals & Services India: Company has bagged a new order for FTTH & Video Door Phones for supplying & executing for EPSILON Tower, SD CORP, Shapoorji Pallonji group. The value of the order is Rs 1 crore which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Diligent Media Corporation: With a view to optimise cost and cut-down losses, the management has decided to suspend publication & distribution of Jaipur Edition of DNA.

Dynamatic Technologies: Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Joint-Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters on Ka-226T Helicopter with an intent to build.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Board approved raising of funds by way of issue of compulsory convertible debentures to the existing shareholders of the company on a rights basis up to Rs 500 crore.

Sharon Bio-Medicine: Company has received recovery notice under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act amounting to Rs 11.17 crore for the period April 1, 2015 to November 3, 2015 and Rs 2.47 crore for the period April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2012. The liability of the said tax would be addressed in line with the Resolution Plan approved by NCLT and later by NCLAT.

Shipping Corporation of India: Company has given physical delivery of its 1 bulk carrier M V Tamilnadu to its buyer.

Bank of Baroda: Board of directors fixed March 11, 2019 as record date for issuing and allotting equity shares of the bank to the shareholders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company issued commercial papers of Rs 75 crore.

Grasim Industries: Company completed acquisition of the chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries.

Tata Steel: Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded company's corporate family rating (CFR) by one notch to Ba2 from Ba3.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the re-launch of its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film after favorable ruling in patent litigation

BPCL: Company is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore during the current financial year through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions.

Sayaji Hotels: Tourism Finance Corporation of India has withdrawn the name of Sanjay Ahuja, Nominee Director from the board of the company.

REC: Company announced a consent solicitation exercise in relation to certain Senior USD Notes.

Bulk Deals on February 20

Gretex Industries: Meghkumar Mahendrakumar Shah sold 24,000 shares of the company at Rs 9 per share on the NSE.

Gujarat Raffia-Roll: Sanjaykumar Sevantilal Shah sold 27,010 shares of the company at Rs 13.25 per share.

Punj Lloyd: JM Global Equities Private Limited sold 24,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1.8 per share.

Tara Jewels: Punjab National Bank sold 1,47,458 shares of the company at 50 paise per share.

Tarapur Transformers: Rita Rajkumar Singh sold 1,25,605 shares of the company at Rs 2.85 per share.

Viji Finance: Vijay Kothari sold 4,87,657 shares of the company at 86 paise per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Metalyst Forgings: Board meeting is scheduled on February 27 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Corporation Bank: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 25 to consider raising of capital by way of preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India to the tune of Rs 9,086 crore.

Rollatainers: Board meeting is scheduled on February 25 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

India Home Loan: Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 16.

Magma Fincorp: Company's officials will be attending Kotak Institutional Equities — Chasing Growth 2019 conference on February 21 at Mumbai.

Gujarat Gas: Company's officials will be attending Kotak Institutional Equities — Chasing Growth 2019 conference on February 21 at Mumbai.

JMT Auto: Board meeting is scheduled on February 25 to consider the results for the quarter ended December 2018.

United Bank of India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 25 to consider prior intimation for seeking approvals relating to preferential allotment to government.

Rallis India: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on February 21 and 22.

Thyrocare Technologies: Company's officials will meet representative(s) of Consortium Securities Private Limited on February 22 and Pragya Equities Private Limited on February 27.

Ambuja Cements: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on February 21.

Zensar Technologies: Company's officials will be attending Kotak Institutional Equities — Chasing Growth 2019 conference on February 21 at Mumbai.

S Chand and Company: Company proposes to meet Indus Capital Partners from Hong Kong on February 21 in New Delhi.

Vakrangee: Analyst/Investor meeting for the company has been scheduled from February 25 to 28 in UK & Europe.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers: Company's officials will meet HDFC Asset Management Company on February 21.

NIIT: Sapnesh Kumar Lalla, Chief Executive Officer and Kapil Saurabh, Associate Vice-President would be meeting investors in a Non-Deal Roadshow on February 22 in Mumbai.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials will meet Nalanda Capital on February 27.

: Ashish Bharat Ram, Managing Director of the company is meeting certain select investors in the UBS Road Show in London on February 21.