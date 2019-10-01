Stocks in the news: PNB, Bank of Baroda, Cadila, NBCC, BPCL, SCI, CG Power, PNB Housing

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Karur Vysya Bank: CRISIL has reaffirmed "CRISIL Al+" on the company's certificate of deposits program.

Mahindra & Mahindra: CRISIL has reaffirmed its "CRISIL AAA/Stable/CRISIL A1+" ratings on the debt programs and bank facilities of the company.

Punjab National Bank: The bank received Rs 3,000 crore from the Government of India.

Bank of Baroda: Lender received a capital infusion of Rs 7,000 crore from Government of India.

PNB Housing Finance: Sunil Mehta resigned as Chairman.

Cadila: Company will sell rights of Zypitamag drug to Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company.

Wockhardt: CARE revised long term bank facilities rating to BB+ from BBB-

NBCC: Company signed MoU with the government for Rs 400 crore Manipur project.

Bharat Rasayan: The company has issued commercial paper of Rs 20 crore, which have been rated CARE A1+.

MBL Infrastructures: Shareholders have approved raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore.

National Peroxide: Kalyan plant temporarily shut down from September 30 for 90 days for carrying out the expansion of production capacity.

CONCOR, BPCL, SCI: Media reports suggest that Group of Secretaries panel cleared disinvestment in 5 companies including the sale of entire stake in BPCL and SCI.

CG Power: KN Neelkant resigns as MD & CEO with immediate effect