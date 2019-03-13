Stocks in the news: NMDC, Raymond, Advanced Enzyme, Avenue Supermarts, Keerthi

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Majesco: USA subsidiary announces Norman Carroll as Managing Director of European operations.

NMDC: Board of directors declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5.52 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2018-19.

Avenue Supermarts: Company has issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Raymond: Company terminated development management agreement with Colorplus Realty Limited for developing its realty project - 'Raymond Realty Phase I' and in order to gain better operational efficiencies and control on the project, it intends to undertake the development on its own.

CMI: Company executed its maiden export order from Mauritius for the supply of XLPE LV/HV underground power cables from the company's plant located at Baddi- Himachal Pradesh.

Axis Bank: Board approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija, Independent Director as the Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the bank, for a period of 3 years.

TVS Motor: Company has further invested a sum of Rs 30 crore in TVS Credit Services Limited, a subsidiary company. Company’s direct holding in TVS CS increased to 10.29 percent.

Kajaria Ceramics: Board approved re-appointment of Raj Kumar Bhargava and Debi Prasad Bagchi as the independent directors.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company has completed the acquisition of Shree Shubham Logistics shares.

V-Mart Retail: Company has opened three new stores in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh respectively. This takes the total number of stores to 207 stores in 165 cities across 17 states.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons: Board approved the valuation report and sale of the 66 acres 13 gunthas of vacant surplus land of company subject to the approval of the shareholders, Govt of India and Govt of Telangana/TSIIC.

Orient Tradelink: Company announces a new film which will be based on Para Cricketers of India.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Chandrakant Rathi Innovations and Projects Pvt Ltd sold another 2.20 percent stake in the company and reduced shareholding to 14.67 percent.

Keerthi Industries: Company successfully awarded the onshore contract area of KG/ONDSF/Gokarnapuram/2018 in KG basin under the Discovered Small Field Bid Round — II of offer contract areas.

Bulk Deals on March 12

NSE

Keerti Know & Skill: Mandeep Tradelink Private Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the company at Rs 83 per share.

Reliance Communications: Rattanindia Finance Private Limited sold 1,51,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 5.25 per share.

BSE

A-1 Acid: Ansu Investment bought 1,52,000 shares of the company at Rs 57.34 per share.

Upsurge Investment Finance: Gagan Deep Multitrade Private Limited bought 1,91,225 shares of the company at Rs 14.83 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Company's officials will meet SBI Mutual Fund and LIC on March 13.

Titan Company: Company's officials will meet Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Finland and Genesis Investment Management, LLP in Bangalore on March 13.

Kiri Industries: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organised by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 13.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Board meeting is scheduled on March 16 to consider payment of 1st interim dividend for the FY2018-19.

Jindal Stainless: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on March 13 and 14.

Shriram City Union Finance: Company's officials will meet JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd on March 18.

Cipla: Company's officials will meet fund houses / investors on March 13, 15, 26 and 27.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on March 15 to consider the issue price of the equity shares to be allotted to QIBs in the QIP, including a discount if any.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will meet IDFC Mutual Fund and Marshall Wace Global Opportunities on March 13, Columbia Threadneedle Investment on March 14, and Pari Washington Company Advisors on March 15.

HDFC Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on April 20 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 2019 and recommendation of dividend, if any.

Voltas: Company's officials will meet analysts/institutional investors on March 13.