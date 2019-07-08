Stocks in the news: Natco Pharma, Siemens, TeamLease, IFCI, Edelweiss Financial, JK Tyre, SAIL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 8: Steel Strips Wheels, Goa Carbon, Delta Corp

Mindtree: K Natarajan, NS Parthasarathy, Rostow Ravanan resigned.

Adhunik Industries: Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Non-Executive Director (Chairman) of the company, has resigned from the post of directorship.

Siemens: Company transferred its leasehold interest in the property at Halol Industrial Area (Phase III) in Gujarat to LM Wind Power Blades (India) Private Limited for Rs 158.5 crore.

TeamLease Services: Company acquired additional 25 percent stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited (Fresher's World).

Aster DM Healthcare: Company incorporated a limited liability partnership, Aster Clinical Lab LLP, in India.

City Union Bank: Bank is registered as a mutual fund distributor with BSE Star Mutual Fund platform for distribution and redemption of mutual fund units in India through web based platform.

Unichem Laboratories: Company incorporatead wholly owned subsidiary in China under the name "Younikaimo Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Pvt Ltd" [Unichem ·(China) Pvt. Ltd].

PPAP Automotive: Manish Dhariwal has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services: Mamta Gautam has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Quick Heal Technologies: Company received US patent for anti-ransomware technology.

BHEL: India Ratings has assigned rating for company's commercial paper (issue size Rs 4,000 crore) at A1+ and affirmed rating on commercial paper (issue size Rs 4,000 crore at A1+.

Bharti Infratel: Company has received credit rating of A1+ from CRISIL for commercial paper programme.

IFCI: CARE downgraded rating on company's long term instruments to BBB-/Negative from BBB/Negative.

Tata Global Beverages: CARE reaffirmed rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Frontline Securities: Board has taken on record the completion of buyback of 18,85,151 equity shares of Rs 40 each amounting to Rs 7.54 crore.

SunEdison Infrastructure: Company approved the acquisition of Megamic Electronics Private Limited and Enrecover Energy Solutions Private Limited.

Edelweiss Financial Services: CARE reaffirmed the credit rating of A1+ assigned to short term borrowing programmes of the company and revised credit rating of long term borrowing programmes from AA; Positive to CARE AA-; Stable.

Olympic Cards: Term loan EMI amount of Rs 0.1564 crore has been paid on July 3 to ICICI Bank and there is no default amount payable to the bank as on date.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Urea/ammonia plants of the company have been shut down due to tube leak of the PG- Reboiler in the CO2 removal section of the Ammonia plant.

KPI Global: Company signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with B N Papers, Surat for sale of 1.10MW solar power for a period of 15 years under the category of Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Competent Automobiles Company: Company has concluded the sale of its immovable property situated at Dada Bari, Mehrauli, New Delhi for a total consideration of Rs 31 crore.

JK Tyre: CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to A from A+ with negative outlook.

IndusInd Bank: Bank's Finance Committee approved the allotment of equity shares of IndusInd Bank to Bharat Financial Inclusion shareholders; allotment of share warrants to promoters of IndusInd Bank; and took on record appointment of Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd. to hold fractional entitlements arising from allotment of IndusInd Bank shares to the Bharat Financial shareholders in Trust for purpose of selling on the Stock Exchanges and onward distribution to Bharat Financial shareholders.

JSW Energy: CARE reaffirmed the long term rating of the company at AA-; stable and short term rating at A1+.

SAIL: Global expression of interest for proposed strategic disinvestment of alloy steels plant (ASP) at Durgapur, Visvesvaraya iron & steel plant (VISP) at Bhadravatiand Salem steel plant (SSP) at Salem has been invited.

KM Sugar Mills: External rating which was BBB- and has been upgraded to BBB with stable outlook by Brickwork.

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Brickwork revised credit rating on company's secured long term NCD issues to AA with negative outlook from AA+ with stable outlook.

BLS International Services: Company which was hitherto operating the Premium Lounge and other services as per the contract with Sopra Steria Limited on behalf of the United Kingdom Visas & Immigration (UKVI) have transferred the operational delivery of these services to Sopra Steria Limited.

Reliance Power: CARE revised long-term and short-term ratings of Sasan Power Limited to BB+ (negative outlook) and A4 respectively attributing inter-alia on account of significant weakening in financial risk profile of the parent Company (Reliance Power Limited) coupled with continual uncertainty over the compensatory tariff implementation towards change in law during construction & foreign exchange variations. The company strongly disagrees with the revised ratings assrgned by CARE.

JSW Steel: Committee of Creditors of Asian Colour Coated Ispat Limited (ACCIL) has issued a Letter of Intent to company's subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSWSCPL). Subsidiary had submitted a resolution plan for ACCIL, a company undergoing insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

NBFCs: RBI announces additional liquidity to banks for purchase of assets from lending to NBFCs and HFCs. Change in norms will enable banks to to avail additional liquidity of Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

