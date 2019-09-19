Stocks in the news: NALCO, Reliance Comm, NTCP, Laurus Labs, Tata Comm, RITES, Madhav Infra

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Central Bank of India: ICRA has reaffirmed "ICRA A+" rating with 'negative' outlook on lower tier-II bonds of the bank. On upper tier-II bonds, ICRA assigned "ICRA A-" with a negative outlook.

- Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) announces plan to secure financial future

GCX initiates voluntary case under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to effectuate the plan

Tata Communications: The company and Cisco partner to create a fully managed contact centre solution for enhanced customer experience.

NALCO: The company has announced a record 115 percent dividend amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore for 2018-19, which works out to Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the rating for the commercial paper programme of the company as "ICRA Al+".

RITES: The company has bagged export contract worth Rs 160 crore from the Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation, Sri Lanka.

NTPC: The company is to build the world's largest single-location solar plant with a capacity of 5,000 MW under Ultra Mega Renewable Power Project, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

OBC: ICRA has revised outlook of bonds from 'stable' to 'rating watch with positive implications'.

Laurus Labs: The company will buy pharmacare subsidiary for 75,000 South African rands.

Amrapali Fincap: Gujarat Natural Resources sold 12.09 percent stake in Amrapali Fincap in the open market on September 17.

Manappuram Finance: The board of the company will consider raising up to Rs 465 crore on September 23.

Madhav Infra: The company has got orders for road and solar projects worth Rs 258 crore.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: CRISIL has reaffirmed "CRISIL A" rating on the company's long term facilites and "CRISIL A1" on short term facilities, cumulatively worth Rs 100 crore.

Allahabad Bank has decided to launch Retail loans and loans to Micro & Small Enterprise linked with External Benchmark Rates

Reliance Industries - Global operators collaborate with Industry partners to Facilitate O-RAN testing and integration

NCC - Aditya Birla Sun Life MF acquired additional 2.16% stake Sept 13- CNBC-TV18

J Kumar Infra - Porinju Veliyath led Equity Intelligence increased the stake to 5.02% from 4.89% - CNBC-TV18

Jindal Stainless allotted 80 lakh shares at Rs 35.65 per share to promoter group entity for cash consideration on preferential basis