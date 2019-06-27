Stocks in the news: M&M, Welspun India, Adani Ports, CreditAccess, Aster DM, Aurionpro

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Sadhana Nitrochem: National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Strix Wireless Private Limited with Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited.

Adani Ports - Finance committee has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 750 million

Zuari Global: Company approved the issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of a tenor not exceeding three years for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.

Shriram Transport Finance: Crisil assigned AA+ rating with stable outlook for non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,000 crore.

Advance Syntex: Company announced migration of equity shares of company from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform.

Confidence Petroleum India: Allotment Committee allotted 15,00,000 convertible warrant to Gaspoint Petroleum India Limited.

Infosys: EdgeVerve launches AssistEdge Engage to redefine contact center experience.

Sambhaav Media: Sachin Kotak resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Archies: Company appointed Hitesh Kumar as company secretary.

Greaves Cotton: Buyback Committee fixed July 12 as record date for determining entitlement of shares in the buyback.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a direct assignment of Rs 138.89 crore on June 26, 2019.

Welspun India: Company signed JV with Sense Organics Import & Trading, acquired 51 percent of the share capital of Pure Sense Organics Myanmar.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra International UK has been liquidated after filing for voluntary liquidation.

RBI releases norms for rupee interest rate derivatives.

Graphite India: Company to seek shareholder nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore via debt.

Aurionpro Solutions: Sachin Sangani resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

PTC India Financial Services: Company has designated Shri Devesh Singh (AVP- Risk) as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Cox & Kings: Brickwork Ratings India reaffirmed its credit rating for the company's commercial paper issues at A1+.

Indostar Capital Finance: Sameer Sain resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company.

BT Syndicate: Company issued 4,56,40,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:5.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar: Shri Veeraiah Pallempati, one of the promoters, acquired 1,105 shares of the company.

Bulk Deals