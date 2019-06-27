Stocks in the news: M&M, Welspun India, Adani Ports, CreditAccess, Aster DM, Aurionpro

CreditAccess Grameen | Aster DM Healthcare | Sadhana Nitrochem | Aurionpro Solutions | Infosys and Graphite India are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
Sadhana Nitrochem: National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Strix Wireless Private Limited with Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited.
Adani Ports - Finance committee has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 750 million
Zuari Global: Company approved the issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of a tenor not exceeding three years for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.
Shriram Transport Finance: Crisil assigned AA+ rating with stable outlook for non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,000 crore.
Advance Syntex: Company announced migration of equity shares of company from BSE SME Platform to BSE Mainboard Platform.
Confidence Petroleum India: Allotment Committee allotted 15,00,000 convertible warrant to Gaspoint Petroleum India Limited.
Infosys: EdgeVerve launches AssistEdge Engage to redefine contact center experience.
Sambhaav Media: Sachin Kotak resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Archies: Company appointed Hitesh Kumar as company secretary.
Greaves Cotton: Buyback Committee fixed July 12 as record date for determining entitlement of shares in the buyback.
CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a direct assignment of Rs 138.89 crore on June 26, 2019.
Welspun India: Company signed JV with Sense Organics Import & Trading, acquired 51 percent of the share capital of Pure Sense Organics Myanmar.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra International UK has been liquidated after filing for voluntary liquidation.
RBI releases norms for rupee interest rate derivatives.
Graphite India: Company to seek shareholder nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore via debt.
Aurionpro Solutions: Sachin Sangani resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
PTC India Financial Services: Company has designated Shri Devesh Singh (AVP- Risk) as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO).
Cox & Kings: Brickwork Ratings India reaffirmed its credit rating for the company's commercial paper issues at A1+.
Indostar Capital Finance: Sameer Sain resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company.
BT Syndicate: Company issued 4,56,40,000 equity shares of Rs 1 each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:5.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar: Shri Veeraiah Pallempati, one of the promoters, acquired 1,105 shares of the company.
Bulk Deals
(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.