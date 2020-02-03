Stocks in the news: M&M, Maruti, Coal India, Tata Motors, Alkem Labs, Shilpa Medicare

Relaxo Footwears | Thyrocare Technologies | Infoedge | Hero MotoCorp | Indian Bank | Mahindra & Mahindra | Maruti | Alkem Labs are some of the stocks which are in news today.
Results Today: IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO, Galaxy Surfactants, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Umang Dairies, Sutlej Textiles, Borosil Glass, Sharda Motors
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 6% decline in total sales at 52,546 units in January. In the domestic market, sales were down 3% at 50,785 units last month compared to 52,500 units in January 2018.
Maruti Suzuki: Company reported a 1.6% increase in sales at 1,54,123 units in January. Domestic sales increased by 1.7% at 1,44,499 units last month, as against 1,42,150 units in January 2018, it added.
Tata Motors: Company reported a 17.74% decline in total sales at 47,862 units in January.
Coal India: January coal production grew 10.3% at 63.11 mt against 57.21 mt (YoY). January coal offtake grew 6.9% at 56 mt against 52.44 mt (YoY)
Eicher Motors: January total sales down 13% at 63520 units against 72701 units (MoM). Total exports went up 22% at 2228 units against 1829 units (MoM)
Hero MotoCorp sells 5,01,622 units of two-wheelers in the month of January 2020
Moil fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products effective from 01.02.2020
Centrum Capital - Centrum Housing Finance to raise Rs 190 crore of equity capital from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia
Sobha Q3: Net profit went up 4.9 percent to Rs 73.2 crore. Revenue grew 12.1 percent to Rs 883.2 crore.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q3: Net profit fell 37.6 percent to Rs 29.5 crore. Revenue went down 24.4 percent to Rs 369.6 crore.
Alkem Labs: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for generic of Samsca tablet
Infoedge: IE Venture Fund to invest Rs 25.2 crore in Qyuki Digital Media.
Maharashtra Seamless: Sanjiv Goyal resigned as chief financial officer of the company with effect from Jan. 31.
Indian Bank: revised MCLR across various tenors with effect from Feb. 3. One-month MCLR at 7.95 percent and one-year MCLR at 8.25 percent.
Shilpa Medicare: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for generic of Esbriet drug
Chambal Fertilisers Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 479.2 crore against Rs 159.6 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue went up 36.5% at Rs 3,832 crore against Rs 2,807 crore YoY.
Relaxo Footwears Q3: Revenue rose 8.8 percent to Rs 599.9 crore. Net profit jumped 52.2 percent to Rs 54.2 crore.
Thyrocare Technologies Q3: Revenue rose 9.9 percent to Rs 105.8 crore while Net profit rose 36.1 percent to Rs 27.5 crore.
PVR - CRISIL upgraded its rating on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL AA/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Stable
Muthoot Capital Services completed a securitization transaction of Rs 173.24 crore on January 31, 2020
NMDC- January Iron Ore production at 3.31 MT and sales at 2.96 MTInfo Edge - IE Venture Fund I has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 252 million equivalent to USD 3.5 million in Qyuki Digital Media