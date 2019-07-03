App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Mindtree, Tata Sponge, Graphite India, Kalpataru Power, Shoppers Stop

Graphite India | Kalpataru Power | Mindtree | Shoppers Stop | KPI Global and Aditya Birla Fashion are stocks which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Shoppers Stop: Aditya Birla Sun Life MF buys 2 percent stake in company on June 28.

BHEL: D Bandyopadhyay, Director, has been given additional charge of CMD till Nalin Shinghal joins as CMD.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company to buy balance 19.94 percent stake in Shubham Logistics for Rs 64.66 crore. Its stake in SSL increased to around 100 percent.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Company approved completion of acquisition of the business undertakings of Jaypore and TG Apparel.

Graphite India: Company decided to permanently close operations in the Bengaluru plant in Whitefield.

Persistent Systems: Sanjay Kumar Bhattacharyya resigned as Independent Director.

Tata Sponge Iron: Promoter Tata Steel will participate in the rights issue to the extent of 90 percent of the rights issue size, i.e., up to Rs 1,485 crore.

Mindtree: L&T increased its stake in company to 60.06 percent after buying shares between June 17-28.

KPI Global: Company has signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1.475 MW for executing solar power project under 'Independent Power Producer (IPP)' category.

UCO Bank: Reserve Bank of India has imposed penalty of Rs 50 lakh on bank.

Allahabad Bank: Reserve Bank of India has imposed penalty of Rs 50 lakh on bank.

Image10272019

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:41 am

