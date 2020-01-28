App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, InterGlobe, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, GHCL

Maruti Suzuki | HDFC | InterGlobe | Torrent Pharma | United Spirits | JK Paper and HG Infra are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results: Maruti Suzuki, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Century Textile and Industries, Central Bank of India, Cummins India, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Infibeam Avenues, JK Lakshmi Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Manappuram Finance, Mastek and Ramco Systems are among the companies that will release their December quarter numbers on January 28.

HDFC: Q3 profit surged to Rs 8,372.5 cr versus Rs 2,113.8 cr, NII grew 9.8 percent to Rs 3,296.7 cr YoY.

InterGlobe: Q3 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 496 cr versus Rs 185 cr, revenue grew 25.5 percent to Rs 9,932 cr YoY.

Torrent Pharma: Q3 profit rose 2 percent to Rs 251 cr, revenue fell 4.1 percent to Rs 1,966 cr YoY.

United Spirits: Q3 profit jumped 15.2 percent to Rs 232 cr, revenue increased 2.9 percent to Rs 2,587.6 cr YoY.

JK Paper: Q3 profit rose 18.3 percent to Rs 131.8 cr, revenue dipped 5.6 percent to Rs 820.6 cr YoY.

Music Broadcast: Q3 profit dipped 37.8 percent to Rs 10 cr, revenue declined 20 percent to Rs 69.6 cr YoY.

Tata Steel Long: Consolidated net loss at Rs 112.2 cr against the profit of Rs 25.7 cr YoY in Q3. Consolidated revenue at Rs 999.3 cr against Rs 260.8 cr YoY.

HG Infra: Q3 net profit (RD) fell 5.6 percent to Rs 33.5 cr against Rs 35.5 cr YoY. Revenue (GU) climbed 3.8 percent to Rs 571.5 cr against Rs 550.8 cr YoY.

Shanthi Gears: Q3 net profit (RD) fell 38 percent to Rs 6.1 cr against Rs 9.8 cr (YoY). Revenue (RD) came at Rs 58 cr against Rs 61.5 cr (YoY).

V2 Retail Q3: Net profit down 12% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 23.6 crore, revenue down 9.1% at Rs 219 crore versus Rs 241.1 crore, YoY

CCL Q3: Consolidated net profit up 44.1% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 32.6 crore, revenue up 28.8% at Rs 302.7 crore versus Rs 235 crore, YoY

IL&FS Transport: Unable to service obligations in respect of interest on NCDs due on January 27.

Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter released pledge on 2 lakh shares on January 23.

Andhra Bank: To consider raising capital up to Rs 200 cr.

Shriram City Union: The company is to consider the establishment of dollar global medium-term notes for fundraising.

Sadbhav Engineering: Promoter released a pledge on 9.53 lakh shares (0.56 percent of total shares) on January 20.

Adani Gas board meeting on February 5 to consider and approve the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019

GHCL approves buyback of shares of Rs 60 crore

Ramco Industries invested Rs 5 crore in the capital of Lynks Logistics by way of subscribing to 5 crores equity shares, through rights issue.

Cholamandalam Investment - QIP Committee approved the opening of the issue on January 27, 2020

Music Broadcast recommended a bonus issue of 1 share for every 4 shares

Karnataka Bank board recommended a bonus issue of 1 share for every 10 shares held

Prakash industries has decided to participate in forthcoming auctions of coal blocks available under commercial mining policy and not to proceed further in case of Bhaskarpara coal block

Torrent Pharma approves issuance of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 5000 crore

Adani Green bags 700 MW solar wind hybrid capacity project

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Stocks in News

