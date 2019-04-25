Stocks in the news: Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing, Automotive Stampings, L&T

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 25: Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Biocon, SBI Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, GHCL, Indiabulls Ventures, MCX, Nestle India, AAR Commercial Company, Apcotex Industries, Betala Global Securities, Cochin Malabar Estates, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Oriental Hotels, PH Capital, Rallis India, Sterling Guaranty & Finance, Vesuvius India, Wendt (India)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4: Consolidated profit falls 6.9 percent YoY and rises 2.1 percent QoQ to Rs 1,001.4 crore; NII increases 5.8 percent to Rs 1,591 crore versus Rs 1,504 crore QoQ.

SBI: Board approves raising up to $2.5 billion through dollar notes in FY20.

Automotive Stampings Q4: Loss at Rs 3.82 crore versus loss at Rs 9.1 crore; revenue rises to Rs 139 crore versus Rs 111.9 crore YoY.

Bharti Infratel Q4: Consolidated net profit rises to Rs 608 crore versus Rs 606 crore; revenue falls 2 percent to Rs 3,600 crore versus Rs 3,662 crore YoY.

Shah Foods: Company has received a letter from Britannia Industries Limited stating that the job work contract is terminated with effect from 30/06/2019.

Persistent Systems: Company has appointed Sandeep Kalra as President - Technology Services, with effect from May 1, 2019.

FDC: Company' non-sterile manufacturing facility located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra had recently undergone an inspection by PIC/S Malaysia and it continues to be approved. Hence, the Company continues to export oral liquid, oral powder and external powder products.

Oil India: Board approves proposal for giving its employees an opportunity to exercise the option to contribute towards the Employee Pension Scheme on the basis of actual salary, having a financial impact of approximately Rs 1,788 crore to the company.

IPCA Laboratories: To acquire Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108.5 crore.

Oriental Hotels: To consider raising funds via debt securities on April 25

Tata Elxsi: Company appoints Manoj Raghvan as CEO and MD of the company with effect from October 2.

Larsen & Toubro: Company issues NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 crore on April 18.

Allahabad Bank: Bank allots 162.5 crore shares worth Rs 6,900 crore to Government of India in a preferential basis.

