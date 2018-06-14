Stocks in the news: Lupin, Tata Power, Infosys, Cipla, Adani Transmission, Dish TV

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus - LG Balakrishnan and Brothers

Ex-Split - B C Power Controls and Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company

Ex-Dividend - Infosys and Asian Paints

ICICI Bank to sell 2% stake in life insurance arm

Cipla receives final approval for generic Isuprel

Tata Power: It has signed a power purchase agreement with GE for 5 MW solar projects.

City Union Bank: The bank allotted 6.23 lakh shares under the ESOP scheme.

Adani Transmission: The firm has received a letter of intent of one Intra State Transmission Project in Uttar Pradesh

Bank of Maharashtra: R Thamodharan appointed as elected Director of the Bank.

Canara Bank: Vinay Mohta appointed as company secretary from June 13, 2018

Triveni Engineering's subsiadiry Mathura Wastewater Management incorporats SPV for implementation of a project of Rs 438 cr awarded by Yamuna Pollution Control Unit, UP

Lupin: Launches Generic Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP In The US. It is used to treat lung infections.

HDFC Bank: The Cabinet has approved HDFC Bank's Rs 24,000 crore FDI Proposal.

Dish TV India: Rare Enterprises bought 130,00,000 shares at Rs 71.30 per share

Kansai Nerolac Paints commencement commercial production for sale at the new manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Infosys partners Rhode Island School of Design to train 1,000 designers in 2 yrs

Hindusthan National Glass to sell 11.23 percent stake in HNG Float Glass joint venture

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr in FY19

Container Corp and Bangalore Airport Terminal Services signed MOU to work together for providing Ground Handling and various other airport related services on PAN India basis

Fitch downgrades viability rating of SBI, BoB on poor asset quality

HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh

Oberoi Realty's QIP committee meeting to be held on or after June 19

Sicom sold 44,00,000 shares of Kwality at Rs 26.48.

Evershine Oleochem sold 25,00,000 shares of Ruchi Soya at Rs 12.66