Stocks in the news: Lupin, Tata Power, Infosys, Cipla, Adani Transmission, Dish TV

Here are stocks that are in news today:
Ex-Bonus - LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
Ex-Split - B C Power Controls and Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
Ex-Dividend - Infosys and Asian Paints
ICICI Bank to sell 2% stake in life insurance arm
Cipla receives final approval for generic Isuprel
Tata Power: It has signed a power purchase agreement with GE for 5 MW solar projects.
City Union Bank: The bank allotted 6.23 lakh shares under the ESOP scheme.
Adani Transmission: The firm has received a letter of intent of one Intra State Transmission Project in Uttar Pradesh
Bank of Maharashtra: R Thamodharan appointed as elected Director of the Bank.
Canara Bank: Vinay Mohta appointed as company secretary from June 13, 2018
Triveni Engineering's subsiadiry Mathura Wastewater Management incorporats SPV for implementation of a project of Rs 438 cr awarded by Yamuna Pollution Control Unit, UP
Lupin: Launches Generic Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP In The US. It is used to treat lung infections.
HDFC Bank: The Cabinet has approved HDFC Bank's Rs 24,000 crore FDI Proposal.
Dish TV India: Rare Enterprises bought 130,00,000 shares at Rs 71.30 per share
Kansai Nerolac Paints commencement commercial production for sale at the new manufacturing unit in Gujarat
Infosys partners Rhode Island School of Design to train 1,000 designers in 2 yrs
Hindusthan National Glass to sell 11.23 percent stake in HNG Float Glass joint venture
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr in FY19
Container Corp and Bangalore Airport Terminal Services signed MOU to work together for providing Ground Handling and various other airport related services on PAN India basis
Fitch downgrades viability rating of SBI, BoB on poor asset quality
HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh
Oberoi Realty's QIP committee meeting to be held on or after June 19
Sicom sold 44,00,000 shares of Kwality at Rs 26.48.
Evershine Oleochem sold 25,00,000 shares of Ruchi Soya at Rs 12.66Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 13,00,000 shares of Supreme Industries at Rs 1,250.20.