Stocks in the news: L&T, Zee Entertainment, Lupin, Jet Airways, Emami, M&M Financial, SIS India, Mindtree

Stocks in news

Results today: Tata Power Company, Canara Bank, Orient Electric, RBL Bank, Setco Automotive, Zen Technologies, Music Broadcast, Shalby, Intellect Design Arena, TTK Prestige, Sanwaria Consumer, Vaibhav Global, Piramal Enterprises, Escorts, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Century Textiles & Industries, Raj Rayon Industries, CEAT, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Balaji Amines, Maithan Alloys, Maharashtra Scooters, Godrej Properties, City Union Bank, Nucleus Software Exports, KPR Mill, Praj Industries, Bank of India, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Wockhardt, Savita Oil Technologies, Shoppers Stop, Rane Brake Lining, Ramco Systems, Persistent Systems

L&T Q3: Consolidated profit jumps 37 percent to Rs 2,042 crore versus Rs 1,490 crore; revenue rises 24.2 percent to 35,709 crore versus Rs 28,748 crore YoY. Company retains FY19 guidance for order inflow at 10-12 percent growth.

Lupin: USFDA completed inspection of company's Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) facility with 6 observations.

Zee Entertainment's Subhash Chandra's Open Letter: "At Essel Infra, we have made some incorrect bid and bled Rs 4,000–5,000 crore. Decision to buy D2H has cost me & my brother Jawahar a fortune. Situation became further unmanageable after the IL&FS issue came to public light. I have given my best to expedite the stake sale of Zee Entertainment."

Jet Airways: Etihad hires turnaround expert Alvarez & Marsal as it weighs Jet Airways bailout - Reuters

Emami: Company acquired German personal care brand Creme 21 for undisclosed amount.

Astec LifeSciences Q3: Profit jumps 40.6 percent to Rs 10 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore; revenue spikes 60.7 percent to Rs 119.4 crore versus Rs 74.3 crore YoY.

Nilkamal Q3: Profit falls 17 percent to Rs 27.5 crore versus Rs 33 crore; revenue rises 7.9 percent to Rs 563 crore versus Rs 522 crore YoY.

Gruh Finance Q3: Profit increases 6.8 percent to Rs 96.9 crore versus Rs 91 crore; revenue jumps 24.8 percent to Rs 540.1 crore versus Rs 432.7 crore YoY.

M&M Financial Q3: Profit slips 3.8 percent to Rs 318.6 crore versus Rs 331.4 crore; net interest income rises 20.7 percent to Rs 1,204 crore versus Rs 1,002.8 crore YoY. Gross NPA lower at 7.7 percent against 12.3 percent and net NPA also down at 5.8 percent against 8.2 percent QoQ.

Gati Q3: Profit dips 12.5 percent to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore; revenue increases 7.1 percent to Rs 480.5 crore versus Rs 448.5 crore YoY.

Kirloskar Brothers Q3: Profit jumps 41.8 percent to Rs 12.9 crore versus Rs 9.1 crore; revenue increases 17.2 percent to Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore YoY.

NBCC: State-owned Navratna PSU company bags order of Rs 228 crore to redevelop World Health Organisation- SEARO building in New Delhi.

Ansal Housing: Company entered into share purchase agreement to divest in stake held in Sonu Buildwell.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Board approved enhancement of working cap limit to Rs 6,050 crore from Rs 2,500 crore

Coal India: Coal imports in April-November 2018 increased to 176.65 million tonnes versus 156.92 million tonnes YoY.

Federal Bank: The bank appointed Dilip Sadarangani as Part Time Chairman.

Security and Intelligence Services (India): Subsidiary SIS Group International Holdings Pty Ltd signed definitive agreements to acquire initially 60 percent shareholding in Henderson Security Services Pte. Ltd and Henderson Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Tasty Dairy Specialities: Company said it setup 2 (two) milk booths at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, 2019. Lakhs of visitors are visiting per day and the company is getting good response at its stall and products and good orders are expected to be received during Kumbh Mela 2019, which will be till March 4, 2019.

Mindtree: I-T Dept restricts company from selling V G Siddhartha, Coffee Day Enterprises' shares.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company issued commercial papers of Rs 100 crore. Company fully redeemed and made payment of interest for Non-Convertible Debentures - STRPP I issued on private placement basis on the due date.

SORIL Infra Resources: Company acquired Littleman Fiscal Services Private Limited, a non-banking finance company registered with RBI, to foray into financial services business with the primary focus on financing in rural markets.

Entertainment Network (India): Company entered into a Brand and Content Licensing arrangement with a US based radio broadcaster to use the company's trademarks and content.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Subsidiary Elsamex SAU, Spain conducted a detailed analysis of the evolution of Elsamex, the financial risks, the lack of liquidity to meet the due dates and the latest court resolutions. The board unanimously agreed for initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings in Spain.

Gateway Distriparks: Company, Gateway Rail Freight Limited and Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) V-H Ltd (Blackstone) entered into a new Share Purchase Agreement.

Bharat Road Network: 95,20,000 equity shares of the company (constituting 11.34 percent shareholding) are acquired by SREI Infrastructure Finance pursuant to pledge invocation. Total shareholding of SREI Infrastructure stands at 2,61,50,000 equity shares constituting 31.15 percent of the total shareholding of BRNL at the time of invocation.

Shriram City Union Finance Q3: Profit rises to Rs 258.75 crore versus Rs 254 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,439.8 crore versus Rs 1,363 crore YoY.

Inox Leisure: Company has commenced the commercial operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis in Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

V2 Retail Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 23.6 crore versus Rs 13.66 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 241 crore versus Rs 152.4 crore YoY.

Ducon Infratechnologies: Company will expand its IT business segment into mobile App market.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company: Company received order from ESR Warehousing Private Limited relating to work of filling, civil and infrastructure works in Howrah worth Rs 72.6 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank Q3: Loss at Rs 346 crore versus loss Rs 971.2 crore; net interest income rises to Rs 1,383.71 crore versus Rs 1,189.54 crore YoY. Gross NPA lower at 23.76 percent against 24.73 percent; net NPA lower at 13.56 percent against 14.34 percent QoQ.

Hindustan Media Ventures: ICRA reaffirmed the Long-term rating of the company at AA+ and short-term rating at A1+; and revised its outlook on long-term rating to Negative from Stable.

Saregama India Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 12.28 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 150.6 crore versus Rs 93.74 crore YoY.

DHFL Q3: Profit falls to Rs 313.6 crore versus Rs 495.44 crore; revenue rises to Rs 3,251 crore versus Rs 2,894 crore YoY.

Khadim India: ICRA assigned long term rating at A/Stable and short term rating at A1 to company's overall bank borrowings.

Vakrangee: Board approved the re-designation and elevation of Dinesh Nandwana from Managing Director and CEO to Executive Chairman of the company and appointed Anil Khanna, as the Managing Director & Group CEO.

Bulk Deals on January 25

Dish TV India: ECL Finance sold 1,23,93,190 shares of the company at Rs 23.2 per share and IIFL Wealth Finance sold 1,20,00,000 shares at Rs 24.23 per share on the NSE.

Satin Creditcare Network: Norges Bank A/C Government Petroleum Fund sold 2,92,221 shares of the company at Rs 257.5 per share on the NSE.

Suumaya Lifestyle: AG Shares & Securities sold 1,44,000 shares of the company at Rs 22.3 per share on the NSE.

Ultra Wiring Connectivity: KK Securities sold 28,000 shares of the company at Rs 16.66 per share on the NSE.

Websol Energy System: Garnet International sold 1,50,000 shares at Rs 23.08 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

SJVN: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter ending December 2018 and declaration of interim dividend for the FY 2018-19, if any.

Hindalco Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company, for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Greaves Cotton: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Adani Power: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Finolex Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on February 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Capital World on January 28.

Godfrey Phillips India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Jindal Steel & Power: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 3rd quarter/ nine months ended on December 2018.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board meeting will be held on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018; and declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Mphasis: Company will be meeting investor(s)/analyst(s) in Hongkong on January 29, and in Singapore on January 29-30, as part of the Mphasis Asia Roadshow.

City Union Bank: Bank will be participating in Q3 FY19 Earnings Conference call organised by Ambit Capital on January 28.

IDFC First Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Shalby: Company will hold Investor / Analyst Conference call on January 30 to discuss un-audited Financial Results for quarter & nine months ended December 2018.

Engineers India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider intimation of record date in respect of interim dividend 2018-19, if any.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the un-audited financial statements (standalone basis) for the Quarter ended December 2018.

Usha Martin: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

HG Infra Engineering: Earning Call to be held to discuss the financial and operational performance for Q3 & 9 months FY 2018-19 on February 4.

Tata Power Company: Analysts Call to be held to discuss the results for Q3FY19 on January 28.

Welspun Enterprises: Conference call for Q3 FY19 results to be held on January 30.

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the unaudited financial results (stand-alone) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.