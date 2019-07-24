Stocks in the news: L&T, HUL, Zee Entertainment, Torrent Pharma, MCX, Praj Ind, Strides Pharma

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 24: Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Bharti Infratel, GE T&D India, Sagar Cements, Orient Bell, Liberty Shoes, Quess Corp, Monnet Ispat & Energy, MPS, Security and Intelligence Services, NELCO, Kewal Kiran Clothing, ICICI Prudential Life, Monsanto India, Sharda Cropchem, V-Guard Industries, Syngene International, KSB, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Oberoi Realty, IDFC First Bank, Tube Investments of India, Newgen Software Technologies, Jubilant Foodworks, Rane (Madras), Intellect Design Arena, Umang Dairies, Syndicate Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Cigniti Technologies, PI Industries, Tejas Networks, Maharashtra Scooters

L&T Q1: Profit grows 21.2 percent to Rs 1,473 crore versus Rs 1,215 crore, revenue increases 9.7 percent to Rs 29,636 crore versus Rs 27,004.8 crore YoY. Company retained FY20 order inflow growth forecast at 10-12 percent and sales growth guidance at 12-15 percent.

HUL Q1: Profit rises 14.2 percent to Rs 1,755 crore versus Rs 1,529 crore, revenue grows 6.6 percent to Rs 10,114 crore versus Rs 9,487 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 62.6 percent to Rs 530 crore versus Rs 326 crore, revenue rises 13.3 percent to Rs 2,008 crore versus Rs 1,772 crore YoY.

M&M Financial Q1: Profit at Rs 108.5 crore; disbursements grows 2.5 percent YoY to Rs 10,598 crore. AUM growth at 21.6 percent YoY. Gross NPA rises to 7.4 percent versus 5.9 percent QoQ.

Torrent Pharma Q1: Profit surges to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 122 crore, revenue increases to Rs 1,603 crore versus Rs 1,452 crore YoY.

Praj Industries Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore, revenue rises 10.4 percent to Rs 211.6 crore versus Rs 191.6 crore YoY.

Everest Industries Q1: Profit falls 16 percent to Rs 24.6 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore, revenue rises 3.2 percent to Rs 432.2 crore versus Rs 418.9 crore YoY.

Asian Hotels (North) Q1: Loss at Rs 13.99 crore versus loss Rs 19.67 crore; revenue falls to Rs 56.12 crore versus Rs 57.40 crore YoY.

JK Paper Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 127.11 crore versus Rs 95.19 crore, revenue falls to Rs 713.06 crore versus Rs 795.01 crore YoY.

Oriental Hotels Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 7.55 crore versus Rs 3.83 crore, revenue dips to Rs 66.55 crore versus Rs 81.52 crore YoY.

Bharat Seats Q1: Profit falls to Rs 3.8 crore versus Rs 7.12 crore, revenue dips to Rs 170.3 crore versus Rs 238.84 crore YoY.

CRISIL Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 66.85 crore versus Rs 77.13 crore, revenue declines to Rs 415.76 crore versus Rs 436 crore YoY.

Schaeffler India Q1: Profit dips to Rs 82.48 crore versus Rs 111.4 crore, revenue rises to Rs 1,116.7 crore versus Rs 1,100 crore YoY.

NIIT Technologies Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 87.6 crore versus Rs 105.5 crore, revenue declines to Rs 962.7 crore versus Rs 972.2 crore QoQ.

Sundaram Clayton Q1: Consolidated profit declines to Rs 89.30 crore versus Rs 96.89 crore, revenue rises to Rs 5,307 crore versus Rs 4,968 crore YoY.

GE Power India Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 8.76 crore versus profit at Rs 2.37 crore, revenue falls to Rs 428.66 crore versus Rs 443.12 crore YoY.

Bayer CropScience Q1: Profit falls to Rs 59.3 crore versus Rs 147.2 crore; revenue dips to Rs 663.6 crore versus Rs 831.8 crore YoY.

Linde India June Quarter: Profit jumps to Rs 20.16 crore versus Rs 5.25 crore, revenue falls to Rs 498.2 crore versus Rs 549.6 crore YoY.

Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital: NSE to remove both stocks from F&O segment with effect from September 27, 2019.

Strides Pharma Science: Formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bangalore which was inspected by the USFDA in May 2019, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspections.

Deccan Healthcare: Board unanimously decided to expand the company's business with strategic partners through subsidiaries in different geographies, both domestic and international.

MCX: SEBI granted renewal of recognition to Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of MCX, for a period of three years, to act as a clearing corporation.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Company supplied special ultra high strength steel & titanium alloys to Chandrayaan-2.

India Ratings and Research affirmed IDBI Bank's Long-Term Issuer Rating at IND A and Short-Term Issuer Rating at IND A1. Rating outlook has been changed from "Rating Watch Negative" to "Negative".

TV Today Network: National Company Law Tribunal sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement & amalgamation between Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited, India Today Online Private Limited and TV Today Network.

