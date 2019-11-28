Stocks in the news: Cipla, Lemon Tree Hotels, Satin Creditcare, BSE, Shiva Cement, Balaji Amines

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Balaji Amines receives environmental clearance for setting up organic and specialty chemicals manufacturing unit at Solapur, Maharashtra

Cipla's subsidiary signs agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40% stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka

Escorts: D J Kakalia resigned as the independent director of the company.

Manappuram Finance: S&P Global Ratings has given ‘BB-' long-term and ‘B’ short-term ratings with stable outlook.

Tata Communications and Kacific ink global IP connectivity and cyber security deal

RBL Bank board meet on November 30 to consider fund raising via issue of equity shares on a Preferential basis

Jet Airways' CoC passed to file an application for the extension of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process by another 90 days

Govt chalks out plan for Rs 100 lakh cr investment in infra over 5 years: Piyush Goyal

Auto industry problems essentially derived from SC order to upgrade to BS-VI: Nirmala Sitharaman

Orient Bell: CRISIL has reaffirmed long-term rating as "CRISIL A-" with negative outlook.

Rane Holdings: ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating for the captioned line of credit (LOC) at "ICRA AA-" with a stable outlook.

Lemon Tree Hotels: RJ Corp sold 1.1 crore shares or approximately 1.4 percent stake of Lemon Tree Hotels in an open market transaction.

Ceat signs share subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Greenzest Solar and Cleantech India OA Pte. for subscribing to at least 26% of total equity share capital of Greenzest

Satin Creditcare: Morgan Stanley sold 2.38 lakh shares (0.46 percent equity) on November 25 via the open market.

Shiva Cement: JSW Cement raised the capacity target to 25 mtpa by 2023, with a total capex investment of Rs 2,875 crore.

Rane Holdings: ICRA reaffirmed long-term rating to Rs 50 crore bank facilities of the company at AA- with a stable outlook.

BSE Limited: Board approved selling 4 percent stake in CDSL via offer for sale.

Autoline Industries: The company entered into an agreement with Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions for E-cycles.

Enkei Wheels: The company entered into Joint Venture Agreement with Nikkei MC Aluminium Co (Japan), Century Metal Recycling, Enkei Corporation (Japan).

Videocon Industries reported a loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for FY19 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period

Hero MotoCorp stopped the production of over 50 variants of its Bharat Stage IV models

Zee Entertainment announces he resignation of independent directors Sunil Sharma and Neharika Vohra, and non-independent director Subodh Kumar

Tata Steel confirms 1,000 job cuts in UK as talks with workers kick off - PTI

Govt has no plans to reduce price for 5G spectrum - PTI

NTPC signs MoU with C'garh govt for medical college expansion - PTI

