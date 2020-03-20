Stocks in the news: SBI, SpiceJet, Strides Pharma, Praj Industries, RITES, Sun Pharma

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Aviation stocks: SpiceJet, IndiGo may see some action as the government may be looking at providing relief measures on taxes, but no decision taken yet - CNBC-TV18.

SBI board meeting to consider the extension of approval accorded by central board for raising equity capital from market up to Rs 20,000 crore

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide - CNBC-TV18

Sobha approved issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures upto an amount of Rs 270 crore via private placement

Manappuram Finance board approved borrowing programme / fund raising plans of the company for the FY 2020-21

Praj industries board meeting on March 27 to consider buyback of shares

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Sanjay Khemani resigned as Independent Director.

Balrampur Chini: Company has made timely payment with respect to commercial paper(s), redemption value Rs 200 cr.

RITES: The company decided to close JV agreement with BNV Gujarat Rail, subject to further approval if any.

Alankit: Company proposed to acquire 14 lakh equity shares of Alankit Imaginations for Rs 47.30 per share.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed the acquisition of 75.64 percent of the equity share capital of Madura Micro Finance.

Escorts: The board will meet on March 20 to consider and approve a proposal for issue and allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential allotment and a corresponding reduction of an equivalent number of shares held by Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust.

L&T Finance Holdings: The board will meet on March 20 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Syngene - Newly setup manufacturing facility at Mangalore SEZ has commenced operations and successfully processed the first order

Prima Plastics: The board will meet on March 20 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company has launched a dedicated insurance cover for coronavirus.

Torrent Power issued NCD worth Rs 100 crore