Stocks in the news: Kotak Mahindra, Vodafone Idea, Sterlite Tech, Sunteck Realty, McLeod Russel

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Dairy stocks in focus: Government approved a Rs 4,558-crore scheme to promote the dairy sector which will benefit about 95 lakh farmers

Thomas Cook board to consider share buyback on February 26

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender said the Reserve Bank has granted its final approval for reducing promoters' stake in the bank to 26 percent.

Vodafone Idea: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating on the company's non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore, from 'BWR BBB-' to 'BWR BB-'.

Religare Enterprises: Axis Bank sold 29 lakh shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE on February 19.

Jayant Agro-Organics: CRISIL has revised the company's long-term ratings as 'CRISIL BBB+/Negative' and short-term ratings as 'CRISIL A2'.

Lumax Auto Technologies: Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 19, 2020, declared Interim Dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

NIIT: The company has declared an interim dividend of 8 per equity share and fixed the record date as March 3, 2020, for the purpose.

GMR Infra - Delhi International Airport bond issue oversubscribed by 8 times

Asian Paints: Board to consider and approve payment of second interim dividend in February 25 meeting. Fixed record date as March 4, 2020, for the purpose of the second interim dividend.

Amtek Auto: The company will release its quarterly earnings on February 20.

NIIT approved the proposal of voluntary liquidation as shareholder of NYJL and NIPE

Mahanagar Gas - Board meeting on February 26 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend

Patel Engineering - Preferential issue of Optionally Convertible Preference Shares worth Rs 54 crore

Sunteck Realty - Response for Sunteck MaxXWorld at Naigaon continues to remain encouraging with number of units sold reaching a mark of 1800 apartments

Tata Communications - HPIL approved allotment and issue of shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 1:1

McLeod Russel - Defaults on loans worth Rs 1,187.09 crore as on December 31, 2019

Gayatri Projects - Defaults on loans from Syndicate Bank worth Rs 0.64 crore

Infibeam Avenues expands its digital payments business to USA

Gateway Distriparks - Board meeting scheduled on February 20 to consider payment of interim dividend for FY 2019-20 to the shareholders, stands postponed

Sterlite Technologies gets new orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Adani in talks with Simplex promoters for equity stake - ET