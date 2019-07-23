Stocks in the news: Kotak Bank, Just Dial, United Spirits, TVS Motor, BSE, Alphageo

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on July 23: Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Clayton, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Jyothy Labs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Linde India, Asian Hotels (North), Control Print, GE Power India, Oriental Hotels, Praj Industries, Schaeffler India, TECIL Chemicals, Kajaria Ceramics, Shanthi Gears, NIIT Technologies, JK Paper, Rushil Decor, SKF India, M&M Financial Services, Poddar Pigments, Nucleus Software Exports, Everest Industries, Indian Overseas Bank, CRISIL, HT Media, DCM Shriram

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1: Profit jumps 32.7 percent to Rs 1,360.2 crore versus Rs 1,024.9 crore, NII grows 22.8 percent to Rs 3,173 crore versus Rs 2,582.9 crore YoY; gross NPA inches up at 2.19 percent versus 2.14 percent, net NPA falls to 0.73 percent versus 0.75 percent QoQ.

TVS Motor Company Q1: Profit falls 2.9 percent to Rs 142.3 crore versus Rs 146.6 crore, revenue rises 7.2 percent to Rs 4,468.6 crore versus Rs 4,168.4 crore YoY.

United Spirits Q1: Profit jumps sharply to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 81 crore, revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 2,218 crore versus Rs 2,009 crore YoY.

Coromandel International Q1: Profit dips 30.8 percent to Rs 62.43 crore versus Rs 90.21 crore, revenue declines 15.7 percent to Rs 2,130.7 crore versus Rs 2,528.45 crore YoY.

Mastek Q1: Profit slips 11.7 percent to Rs 24.2 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore, revenue slips 7.3 percent to Rs 247.5 crore versus Rs 267.1 crore QoQ.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 18.39 crore versus Rs 10.46 crore, revenue falls to Rs 482 crore versus Rs 496.3 crore YoY.

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Consolidated profit dips to Rs 10.5 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore, revenue falls to Rs 458.8 crore versus Rs 587.9 crore YoY.

Allsec Technologies Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 11.92 crore against loss Rs 1.87 crore; revenue rises to Rs 67.38 crore versus Rs 66.34 crore QoQ.

Can Fin Homes Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 80.98 crore versus Rs 73.22 crore, total income from operations increased to Rs 484.14 crore versus Rs 402.63 crore YoY.

Aptech Q1: Profit falls to Rs 3.08 crore versus Rs 3.56 crore, revenue falls to Rs 51.56 crore versus Rs 51.74 crore YoY.

Cupid Q1: Net profit at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 4.5 crore, revenue at Rs 34.1 crore against Rs 17.3 crore, YoY

TVS Motor Singapore to invest USD 7 million in Scienaptic Systems, an AI powered decision platform

Just Dial Q1: Profit surges 48.8 percent to Rs 57.3 crore versus Rs 38.5 crore, revenue increases 13.6 percent to Rs 240.2 crore versus Rs 211.4 crore YoY.

Vadilal Industries: Rajesh Gandhi has resigned from the post of Chairman of the company w.e.f. July 22, 2019, appointed Vijay Shah as chairman.

Bandhan Bank: Bank appointed Sanjeev Naryani as Head - Business.

Alphageo (India): Company received a contract of Rs 0.72 crore from Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd for survey of minerals.

BSE signs MoU with Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Gokaldas Exports: ICRA revised the long term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from BBB- (Outlook Stable) to BBB (Outlook Positive) and the short term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from A3 to A3+.

KEI Industries: ICRA reaffirmed the rating assigned to long term bank facilities as A/Stable.

Bulk deals