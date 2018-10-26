Stocks in the news: JSW Steel, CEAT, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Raymond, Biocon, Crompton Greaves

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

JSW Steel: The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,087 crore for the September quarter.

Heidelberg Cement: Net profit rose 50 percent at Rs 50.1 crore.

CEAT: Net profit falls 17 percent year on year to Rs 63.2 crore.

Yes Bank: Net profit at Rs 964.7 crore for September quarter.

Bharti Airtel: Net profit at Rs 118.8 crore

Essar Steel: Ruias make an offer to repay Rs 54,389 crore to creditors of Essar Steel

Raymond: Q2 net profit at Rs 65.2 crore.

Biocon: Net profit at Rs 354.7 crore

Crompton Greaves: Firm reports net profit of Rs 77 crore, up 9 percent from previous year.