Stocks in the news: JSW Steel, CEAT, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Raymond, Biocon, Crompton Greaves

JSW Steel | CEAT | Yes Bank | Bharti Airtel | Raymond | Biocon | Crompton Greaves | Quess Corp | Essar Steel are the stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
JSW Steel: The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,087 crore for the September quarter.
Heidelberg Cement: Net profit rose 50 percent at Rs 50.1 crore.
CEAT: Net profit falls 17 percent year on year to Rs 63.2 crore.
Yes Bank: Net profit at Rs 964.7 crore for September quarter.
Bharti Airtel: Net profit at Rs 118.8 crore
Essar Steel: Ruias make an offer to repay Rs 54,389 crore to creditors of Essar Steel
Raymond: Q2 net profit at Rs 65.2 crore.
Biocon: Net profit at Rs 354.7 crore
Crompton Greaves: Firm reports net profit of Rs 77 crore, up 9 percent from previous year.Quess Corp: Net profit rises 13 percent at Rs 61.6 crore