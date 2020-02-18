Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, Vodafone, Network 18 Media, Tata Motors, Lloyds Metals, Grasim

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Allows non-bank custodians for gold-related instrumentsInvestment advisors must separate advisory, distribution operations

Allows non-bank custodians for gold-related ETFs, Trade

JSW Steel declares preferred bidder for 3 iron ore mines in Odisha

HAL raises Rs 1,000 crore through commercial papers

JSW Energy: Company will buy 1,050 MW GMR Kamalanga Energy for Rs 5,321 crore.

Reliance Industries announced a consolidation of its media and distribution businesses spread across multiple entities into Network 18

Vodafone Idea: CARE Ratings downgraded its rating of Vodafone Idea's Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and long-term bank facilities.

Tata Motors: The company is planning to raise Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities for which a committee of its board will meet on February 24.

HCL Technologies - Fonterra Co-operative selects company for IT Infrastructure Transformation

Paisalo Digital: Credit rating agency Infomerics Valuation and Rating has assigned IVR A with a positive outlook to the company's CC and NCDs.

Future Lifestyle board meeting on February 20 to consider proposals for raising of funds

Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 2,500 crore as telecom dues on Feb 17 and Rs 1,000 crore more by end of week

KPI Global: Company bags order for executing solar power project of 900KW capacity from JPB Fibers, Surat.

Orissa Minerals: Belkundi Iron & Manganese Mine gets the nod for iron ore production and Manganese Ore enhancement in Odisha.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Company on Feb 20 to consider fundraising via preferential issue of securities to promoters and strategic investors.

Grasim Industries: Board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.