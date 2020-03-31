App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: JSW Energy, Suzlon, Fortis Health, SPA Capital, Federal Bank

Minda Industries | GNFC | Fortis Healthcare | Federal Bank | JSW Energy and Coromandel International are among the stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SGX Nifty indicating a positive start for the Indian indices. Asian markets are trading higher, following positive closing of Wall Street. Here are the list of stocks, which are in news today:
SGX Nifty indicating a positive start for the Indian indices. Asian markets are trading higher, following positive closing of Wall Street. Here are the list of stocks, which are in news today:

SPA Capital Services | Company to buy 40.2% stake in IFAN Finserv. (Image: spacapital.com)
SPA Capital Services | Company to buy 40.2% stake in IFAN Finserv.

GNFC | Company announced complete shutdown of its plants Bharuch Complex, Gujarat.
Fortis Healthcare | ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating from BBB+ to A-. (Image: PTI)

Fortis Healthcare | ICRA upgraded company's long-term rating from BBB+ to A-.
GG Engineering | Company bagged an order for the supply of plastic bottle crushing machine from Mumbai Railway divisions. (Image: ggengg.in)

GG Engineering | Company bagged order for supply of plastic bottle crushing machine from Mumbai Railway divisions.
Federal Bank | Lender to invest Rs 148 crore in arm Fedbank Financial Services through a rights issue. (Image: PTI)

Federal Bank | Lender to invest Rs 148 crore in arm Fedbank Financial Services through rights issue.
JSW Energy | Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed ratings on commercial papers of the company. (Image: jsw.in)

JSW Energy | Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed ratings on commercial papers of the company.
Coromandel International | Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Coromandel International | Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.
Minda Industries | The board of the company will meet on March 31 to consider and approve raising of funds, issuance of securities by way of the rights issue, public or private placement including Qualified Institutional Placement, etc. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Minda Industries | The board of the company will meet on March 31 to consider and approve raising of funds, issuance of securities by way of the rights issue, public or private placement including Qualified Institutional Placement, etc.
Kalyani Investment Company | Morgan Stanley bought 93,000 shares at an average price of Rs 865.05 per share through a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: kalyani-investment.com)

Kalyani Investment Company | Morgan Stanley bought 93,000 shares at an average price of Rs 865.05 per share through a bulk deal on NSE.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the ratings from IND A /Stable/Ind A1 to IND A-/Stable/Ind A1. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the ratings from IND A /Stable/Ind A1 to IND A-/Stable/Ind A1.
West Coast Paper Mills - Temporary stoppage of manufacturing plants of the company has been extended till April 14, 2020

Aster DM Healtcare intends to exit from the Kuwait market by shutting down the loss making operations of the pharmacies

Aster DM Healtcare intends to exit from the Kuwait market by shutting down the loss making operations of the pharmacies
Suzlon Energy: SBI-led consortium of lenders has approved a debt resolution plan.

Suzlon Energy: SBI-led consortium of lenders has approved a debt resolution plan.
Suzlon Energy: SBI-led consortium of lenders has approved a debt resolution plan.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:09 am

