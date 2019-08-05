Stocks in the news: ITC, RIL, Nestle, NIIT, Coffee Day, DHFL, Union Bank, Bata India, JK Cement

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 5: Indian Hotels Company, Berger Paints (I), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, KEI Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, Entertainment Network (India), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Usha Martin Education, Kamat Hotels (I), Mangalam Cement, Orient Green Power Company, Venky's (India), Nath Bio-Genes (India), Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Jindal Stainless, Agri-Tech (India), Vesuvius India, Arvind SmartSpaces, Hexa Tradex, Nesco, Simplex Projects, Asian Hotels (East), Majesco, GP Petroleums, Standard Industries, Sundaram Finance Holdings, CL Educate, Dilip Buildcon, PNB Gilts, Cosmo Films, Indian Bank, Monte Carlo Fashions, Techindia Nirman, Torrent Power, Parenteral Drugs, Piramal Phytocare, Hinduja Global Solutions, Khandwala Securities, Seya Industries.

ITC Q1: Profit rises 12.6 percent to Rs 3,173.9 crore versus Rs 2,828.7 crore, revenue increases 5.8 percent to Rs 11,502.8 crore versus Rs 10,874.6 crore YoY. Cigarettes revenue rises 6 percent to Rs 5,433.4 crore versus Rs 5,127.6 crore YoY.

Nestle India Q2: Profit jumps 10.8 percent to Rs 437.8 crore versus Rs 395 crore, revenue increases 11.2 percent to Rs 3,000 crore versus Rs 2,698.4 crore YoY.

Deepak Nitrite Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 18.7 crore, revenue surges to Rs 1,051 crore versus Rs 463.9 crore YoY.

GSPL Q1: Profit spikes 34.4 percent to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 153,3 crore, revenue rises 16 percent to Rs 512.6 crore versus Rs 441.8 crore QoQ.

Aditya Birla Capital Q1: Consolidated profit grows 27 percent to Rs 270 crore versus Rs 213 crore, revenue rises 16 percent to Rs 3,962 crore versus Rs 3,424 crore YoY.

Laurus Labs Q1: Consolidated profit dips 9.1 percent to Rs 15 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore, revenue rises 2.1 percent to Rs 550.5 crore versus Rs 539 crore YoY.

eClerx Services Q1: Consolidated profit slips 32.8 percent to Rs 39.8 crore versus Rs 59.2 crore, revenue dips 2.8 percent to Rs 354.7 crore versus Rs 365 crore QoQ.

Union Bank of India Q1: Profit surges 73.3 percent to Rs 224 crore versus Rs 129.5 crore, NII falls 4.1 percent to Rs 2,518.2 crore versus Rs 2,626.1 crore YoY. Gross NPA rises to 15.18 percent versus 14.98 percent and net NPA increases to 7.23 percent versus 6.85 percent QoQ.

Union Bank of India: Lender is not looking to exit Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance.

Parag Milk Q1: Consolidated profit dips 2.5 percent to Rs 28 crore versus Rs 28.2 crore, revenue rises 14.6 percent to Rs 629.7 crore versus Rs 549.4 crore YoY.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Board postponed company's April-June quarter earnings. It was scheduled to report earnings on August 8. In addition, Sulakshana Raghavan resigned as independent director for personal reasons.

Bata India Q1: Profit rises 22.1 percent to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore, revenue increases 10.6 percent to Rs 882.1 crore versus Rs 797.2 crore YoY.

Zen Technologies Q1: Profit at Rs 16.8 crore versus loss of Rs 3.3 crore, revenue rises to Rs 48.8 crore versus Rs 6.1 crore YoY.

JK Cement Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 153.8 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore, revenue rises 19 percent to Rs 1,328 crore versus Rs 1,115.6 crore YoY.

MRPL Q1: Loss at Rs 450.5 crore versus profit of Rs 354.7 crore, revenue falls 38.8 percent to Rs 11,175.6 crore versus Rs 18,265.6 crore YoY.

Triveni Turbine Q1: Profit jumps 61.6 percent to Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 19 crore, revenue increases 24.3 percent to Rs 213.6 crore versus Rs 171.8 crore YoY.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q1: Profit falls 58.4 percent to Rs 21.9 crore versus Rs 52.6 crore, NII rises 15.8 percent to Rs 902.2 crore versus Rs 779.2 crore YoY. Gross NPA dips to 8.48 percent versus 8.97 percent, net NPA slips to 4.36 percent versus 4.89 percent QoQ.

Trident Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 122.4 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore, revenue rises 15.5 percent to Rs 1,312.1 crore versus Rs 1,136.4 crore YoY.

GMDC Q1: Profit falls 48.7 percent to Rs 95.8 crore versus Rs 186.7 crore, revenue dips 21.7 percent to Rs 504.8 crore versus Rs 644.8 crore YoY.

Corporation Bank Q1: Profit jumps 21.5 percent to Rs 103.3 crore versus Rs 85 crore, NII dips 17 percent to Rs 1,298.6 crore versus Rs 1,564.2 crore YoY. Gross NPA rises to 15.44 percent versus 15.35 percent and net NPA dips to 5.69 percent versus 5.71 percent QoQ.

Tata Communications Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 76.61 crore versus loss at Rs 58.49 crore, revenue rises to Rs 4,168.62 crore versus Rs 3,943.75 crore YoY.

National Fertilizers Q1: Loss at Rs 64.07 crore versus profit at Rs 41.10 crore, revenue rises to Rs 2547 crore versus Rs 2,162.40 crore YoY.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q1: Standalone profit rises to Rs 21.93 crore versus Rs 16.77 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 313.32 crore versus Rs 201.68 crore YoY.

Globus Spirits Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 7.16 crore versus Rs 6.55 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 314.65 crore versus Rs 258.56 crore YoY.

Triveni Engineering Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 34.06 crore versus Rs 37.12 crore, revenue rises to Rs 925.4 crore versus Rs 706.61 crore YoY.

Sandhar Technologies Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 13.92 crore versus Rs 21.81 crore, revenue declines to Rs 551.68 crore versus Rs 570.71 crore YoY.

CARE Ratings Q1: Profit dips to Rs 13.17 crore versus Rs 25.02 crore, revenue falls to Rs 49.92 crore versus Rs 59.99 crore YoY.

Adani Power: Company completed acquisition of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd.

Adani Green Energy: Step down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy has part commissioned 100 MWac capacity in Rajasthan out of 200 MWac solar power project.

Spice Mobility: Subsidiary Spice VAS (Africa) Pte. Limited executed a share purchase agreement whereby SVA has agreed to transfer 100 percent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, SVA (Mauritius) Private Limited to Karma Trust Group. Consequently, SVAM will cease to be a subsidiary of SVA and step down subsidiary of the company.

Rollatainers: Darshan Prasad Yadav has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Filatex India: Board approved the proposal of raising of funds upto an amount of Rs 250 crore.

Karnataka Bank: Lender ties up with FISDOM, a online platform for sale of mutual funds.

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of Shopsense Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Shopsense or Fynd), the software technology company, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 295.25 crore.

Sarda Energy: Board approved, seeking approval of the shareholders for raising of funds upto an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore through equity/equity related instruments.

Anuh Pharma: Company received approval from WHO - Geneva Prequalification that the Prequalification Inspection Group has recommended that the API's Pyrimethamine, Pyrazinamide and Sulfadoxine can be considered to be compliant with the standards of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for manufacturing and packaging of APIs by chemical synthesis.

Tata Power and Tata Motors: Both joined hands to set in motion electric mobility infrastructure in India.

Dewan Housing: Company defaulted NCD interest payment of Rs 49.3 crore on August 3 and Rs 42.8 crore on August 2.

Jet Airways: Expression of Interest (EoI) submission deadline extended to August 10.

SBI, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PNB, Corporation Bank: RBI slaps a fine of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1 crore, Rs 1 crore, 50 lakh, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 50 lakh and 1 crore respectively for delay in reporting fraud.

Reserve Bank of India also imposed monetary penalty on seven banks: Allahabad Bank (Rs 2 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 1.5 crore) Bank of India (Rs 1.5 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 2 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 1.5 crore), Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs 1 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 1.5 crore).

Jubilant Life: Company raised Rs 40 crore via commercial paper.

Cox & Kings: Company defaulted on Rs 100 crore worth commercial papers.

Manpasand Beverages: Company appointed Batliboi & Purohit as statutory auditors.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Lender reported a Rs 40.49 crore fraud to RBI.

NIIT: Board will consider June quarter earnings and proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on August 10.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)