Stocks in the news: ITC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, Omax Autos

HDFC Bank raises MCLR across tenors by 10 bps

Tata Motors proposes to raise up to USD 500 mn via ECB

Omax Autos approves proposal for diversification and expansion of existing capacity for manufacturing products and equipment supplied to Railways

Dr Reddy's expects to launch generic Copaxone in H1 FY20 in US

Indian Bank revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) with effect from June 11, 2018

Time Technoplast receives order worth Rs 40 crore

PTC India: Sutirtha Bhattacharya appointed as the Independent Director on the Board

ITC acquires Nimyle floor cleaner, forays into home care space

Capital First debenture committee allots NCD worth Rs 100cr on private placement basis

Goldman Sachs India Fund sold 14,00,000 shares of Ashiana Housing at Rs 147.02 on the BSE and sold 14,94,502 shares at Rs 147.03 on the NSE

IMP Power successful foray into the renewable energy space

Vakrangee board meeting on June 14 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018

Cygnet Industries sold 12,89,364 shares of Century Textiles and Industries at Rs 933.50

Cedar Support Services sold 3,03,00,000 shares of Future Retail at Rs 560.01