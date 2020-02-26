App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:23 AM IST

Stocks in the news: IRB Infra, Sanofi India, JSW Steel, India Cements, Tata Chemicals

Godawari Power | Asian Paints | Sanofi India | InterGlobe Aviation | IRB Infrastructure | Wockhardt and JSW Steel are stocks which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

IRB Infrastructure: The company received the Mumbai-Pune Expressway project under the toll-operate-toll model.

Arrow Greentech: The company received closure intimation notice from Gujarat Pollution Control Board for the manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company will pay Rs 6 per share interim dividend.

Wockhardt: India Ratings revised the company's ratings for short-term bank facilities to A4+/Rating Watch Evolving from A4+, long-term loan facilities rating to BB+/RWE from BB+/Negative.

Sunteck Realty - India Ratings and Research affirmed rating of Commercial Papers at IND A1+

Asian Paints: Company will pay Rs 7.15 per share as interim dividend.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo said the company did not receive SEBI letter on related party deal disclosures.

JSW Steel: Fitch cuts the company's outlook rating to negative from stable.

India Cements: Gopikishan S Damani, the brother of ace investor Radhakishan Damani, bought 2.75 percent stake in India Cements on February 25.

Tata Chemicals: Promoter Tata Sons continued to increase its shareholding in Tata Chemicals. It acquired 16,21,075 shares of the company at Rs 749.62 per share on February 25.

Bharti Airtel: The company loses 11,050 users in December versus the addition of 16 lakh users (MoM).

Vodafone Idea: The company loses 36.44 lakh users in December versus a loss of 3.64 crore users (MoM).

Bajaj Healthcare: Company has executed an agreement with Vetpharma to purchase its manufacturing facilities of bulk drug and API comprising of immovable properties and movable properties including plant and machinery.

Godawari Power & Ispat: Company commenced commercial production at its rolling mill and iron ore beneficiation plant after approval from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

Bandhan Bank: RBI allowed expanding its branch network after considering the lender's efforts to comply with the licensing conditions.

Yes Bank: CARE Ratings placed Yes Bank's bonds worth Rs 21,000 crore on "credit watch with negative implications" citing the continued delay in raising core equity capital.

Bank of Baroda: BoB said it has moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in a matter related to a bank guarantee issued on behalf of Simplex Projects Ltd.

BPCL: The company has procured 500 million barrels of distress crude (five shiploads) at a discount of $3-5 per barrel to the already low prevailing price following order cancellations by coronavirus-hit China this month.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal said he is open to selling a stake in Cairn India to make it valuable for investors. Agarwal said that the company is interested in buying a stake in BPCL.

ITD Cementation India - ICRA assigned long term rating as ICRA A Stable and short term rating as ICRA A1

KSB launched new product under water application pump category

Tourism Finance Corporation of India - IFCI has sold the stake in company and IFCI holding stands nil

Bliss GVS Pharma - Mayank Mehta - chairman & independent director of the company has tendered his resignation with effect from February 24, 2020

NRB Industrial Bearings - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sold 8.33 lakh share of the company

Sanofi India - Recommendation for payment of final dividend of Rs 106 per equity share and one-time special dividend of Rs 243 per equity share Rs 10 each for the year ended December 31, 2019

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:51 am

