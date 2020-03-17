Stocks in the news: IOC, Yes Bank, KEC International, Bajaj Finserv, Sadbhav Engg, Grasim

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said that it has raised Rs 2,995 crore through a privately placed debenture issue to fund its capital expenditure requirements.

Grasim Industries: CCI imposes penalty of Rs 301.61 crore on in respect of its domestic Man-Made Fibre turnover

KEC International: The company completed the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of its step-down subsidiary KEC International (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. from KEC Global Mauritius, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

CSB Bank: Board approved the proposal to amend a few clauses in the Articles of Association of the bank. Also, it approved the proposal to merge 19 branches of the bank with the nearest branches of the bank.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company introduced the BS6 S-CNG variant of the multi-purpose van, Eeco.

Future Consumer: The company announced that the payment of principal amount has been made on secured redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) having a face value of Rs 1,00,000.

SBI to hold 48.21% stake in the bank after infusing Rs 6,050cr, HDFC 7.97% stake after infusing Rs 1k crMoody's upgrades ratings; outlook changed to positive

Approved appointment of Prashant Kumar as CEO & MD and Sunil Mehta as non-executive chairman of the bank

Bajaj Finserv: Shareholders approved up to 24% FPI investment in the company.

Bodal Chemicals: Trion Chemicals became a 100% subsidiary of the company.

Frontline Corp: Company received confirmation of extension (1 year) for working with Coco- Cola Beverage.

Sadbhav Engg: Arm SIPL got Rs 457.7 cr towards 2nd Tranche for stake sale in 7 projects to Indlnfravit Trust.

Future Lifestyle Fashions - CRISIL reaffirmed A1+ rating on the commercial papers of the company

City Union Bank inaugurated six new branches of the bank

HDFC Bank executed agreement for selling 19,650 equity shares in Softcell Technologies at Rs 43.55 per equity share

Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as the chief financial officer effective May 15, 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve dividend on preference shares.

Adani Enterprises: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Graphite India: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Kirloskar Industries: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Shilp Gravures: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

RBL Bank: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Muthoot Finance: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Mastek: The board will meet on March 17 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Issued fresh summons w.r.t to loans given by Yes BankAsked DHFL promoters Wadhawans to appear on March 17Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways & Subhash Chandra, Essel Grp to appear on March 18ADAG's Anil Ambani & Peter Kerkar of Thomas Cook asked to appear on March 19Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group asked to Appear on March 21