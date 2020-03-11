Stocks in the news: Infosys, Granules India, Zensar, Biocon, Adani Gas, ABB

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Company joined Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer smart cities solutions.

Company's minority investment in Waterline Data has been successfully dissolved

Sundaram Clayton: Company declared interim dividend of Rs 31 per share.

Welspun Corp wins major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia

Granules India: Shareholders approved buyback worth Rs 250 crore.

Biocon: USFDA accepted Biologics License Application for Mylan and company's proposed Bevacizumab for review.

DCB Bank: Lender appointed Rafiq Ramzanali Somani as independent director with immediate effect.

National Fertilizers: Board approved interim dividend of 95 paise per share.

Raymond: CEO of company's lifestyle business, Sanjay Behl stepped down due to demerger process at group.

Adani Gas: NCLAT upholds CCI order on company for abuse of dominant position, reduced quantum of penalty for company - PTI.

KEI Industries: Board approved interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Asian Paints: Promoter released pledge on 1.5 percent equity from March 3-9.

Jet Airways - Ninth meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2020

ABB India: Board approved sale of solar inverter business for Rs 100.6 crore on slump sale basis to FIMER's India subsidiary.

Wonderla Holidays has decided to temporarily close the Kochi Park from March 11 to 20, 2020

TCS declares interim dividend of Rs 12 per share

Narayana Hrudayalaya - Closure of operations of Chinmaya Narayana Superspeciality Centre, Bangalore

Reliance Home Finance defaults on payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount for loans

Shriram Transport - Enforcement Directorate imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore for contraventions in forex markets, and penalty of Rs 1.5 cr on three persons

Goa Carbon: Total petcoke production in February at 2,378 mt.

Balaji Amines: Board approved interim dividend of Rs 2.60 per share for FY19-20.

Zensar Technologies: Subsidiary received order from property consultant JLL.

Vedanta: India Ratings revised company's outlook to Negative from Stable, but affirmed long-term issuer rating at AA.

Kotak Mahindra Bank joins race for Lakshmi Vilas Bank - Moneycontrol Sources

Bulk deals