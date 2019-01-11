Stocks in the news: Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, Kernex Micro, NBCC, HFCL, KNR Contructions

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Infosys, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Infomedia Press, TRF

Reliance Industries: The company is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units and coker unit of its DTA refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities for about 4 weeks staring from January 16, 2019. The other crude distillation and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally.

HFCL: Company wins major optical fibre cable orders worth more than Rs 500 crore for BharatNet Phase -II Project from L&T and ITI led consortium.

Tata Motors: JLR December sales down 6.4 percent to 52,160 units YoY.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Company appointed Suveer Chainani as Chief Executive Officer - Institutional Clients Group.

Praj Industries: Company expands bio-energy basket by adding compressed bio-gas (CBG) technology; also on track with execution of first batch of 2G bio refineries.

Indian Energy Exchange: Board extended the term of Satyanarayan Goel, Managing Director & CEO of the company for further six months.

Welspun Enterprises ' subsidiary Welspun Road Infra executed concession agreement with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra

TCS Q3: Profit rises 2.6 percent at Rs 8,105 crore versus Rs 7,901 crore; revenue increases 1.3 percent to Rs 37,338 crore versus Rs 36,854 crore; $ revenue rises to $5,250 million versus $5,215 million QoQ.

KNR Contructions: Subsidiary company received the financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India.

NBCC: Company has secured the total business of Rs 187.90 crore in December 2018.

There is dispute between the Labour contractor and some workers appointed under the labour contract

Management of the company has decided to declare holiday for 2 days i.e. January 9 and 10 in the production department of the company for the appointment of new labour contractor

Kernex Microsystems India: Board approved the appointment of Kalidindi Satyanarayana Raju, as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover outlined the next phase of 'Charge and Accelerate', the company's ongoing transformation programme to deliver 2.5 billion pound in cost reductions and cashflow improvements over 18 months as well as long-term strategic operating efficiencies.

Mukand received no adverse observation Letter from NSE and BSE for the proposed Amalgamation amongst Adore Traders & Realtors and Mukand Global Finance and Mukand Engineers and Mukand

RBL Bank: Rama Bijapurkar resigned as Independent Director of the bank.

Lemon Tree signed a license agreement for a 50 room resort property located at Dindi, Andhra Pradesh

Lyka Labs: Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd has assigned company's entire loan account along with all underlying balances, rights and securities to International Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt. Ltd.

CONCOR has commenced coastal operations from January 10, 2019

Syndicate Bank keep Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged

Bulk Deals on January 10

Bliss GVS Pharma: Kotak Mahindra Investments sold 5,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 171.59 per share on the NSE.

CL Educate: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company sold 1,03,290 shares of the company at Rs 114.98 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

IndusInd Bank: Motilal Oswal AMC will meet representatives of the company on January 10, 2018.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company: The company will meet representatives of Phillip Capital on January 15, 2019.

Aurion Pro: The company will hold an earnings call on January 23, 2018.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

SRG Housing Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on January 17 to consider raising of funds by way of equity shares through further public offer/ preferential allotment/ qualified institutions placement or any other permissible mode.

Dena Bank: Board meeting will be held on Janaury 15 to consider / approve, raising of capital through issuance of fresh Equity shares to Employees and Whole time Directors of the bank under Employee stock purchase scheme (ESps).

HEG: Senior Management of the company is scheduled to meet Analysts / Investors from January 14 to 15 at Singapore, as organized by Bank of America Merill Lynch.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the financial statements of the company for the quarter (Q3) ended December 2018.

HT Media: Conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on January 17.

Siyaram Silk Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on January 19 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter /nine month ended December 2018.

Supreme Petrochem: Board meeting is scheduled on January 21 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter/nine months ended December 2018.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials will be meeting Phillip Capital on January 15.

Reliance Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 17 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended December 2018.

Sundram Fasteners: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Hindustan Media Ventures: Conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on January 17.

Nucleus Software Exports: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Hindustan Bio Sciences: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2018.

Aarti Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on February 3 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analyst at the plant at Lote Parshuram, Chiplun, Ratnagiri- Maharashtra on January 11.

Mukand: Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the un-audited financial results (standalone) of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Zee Learn: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended of financial year 2018-19 ended as on December 2018.

MT Educare: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the un-audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months of the financial year 2018-19 ended as on December 2018.

Shriram Asset Management: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Pricol: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the un-audited accounts for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Dixon Technologies: Company's officials will be meeting Kotak MF on January 11, Phillip Capital on January 14 and UBS on January 15.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.