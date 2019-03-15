Stocks in the news: Infosys, RIL, Chalet Hotels, Jubilant Foodworks, Strides Pharma, CMI, Tide Water

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

IDBI Bank: RBI categorized IDBI Bank as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes with effect from January 21, 2019 consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51 percent of the total paid up equity share capital of the bank.

Tide Water Oil (India): Board declared 2nd Interim Dividend of 1700 percent (Rs 85) per ordinary share for the year 2018-19.

Tech Mahindra: Board approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent shareholding in K-Vision Co through its wholly owned subsidiary Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe). Enterprise value ofthe deal is $1.5 million.

Delhi High Court stayed National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) order against Jubilant Foodwork and the penalty proceedings subject to deposit of an amount of Rs 20 crore in the Central Consumer Welfare Fund within four weeks from the date of the order.

NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation of Explosoft Tech Solutions with AXISCADES Engineering Technologies

Emami: SAT passed an order accepting the appeal and quashing the order of the SEBI Adjudicating Officer imposing penalty of Rs 8 lakh on R S Agarwal, Chairman of company.

LGB Forge: R Ramakrishnan resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

CMI: Company has been included as vendor with few prestigious companies (Power Grid projects, Airport Authority of India, Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust) in the 3rd quarter ending December 2018.

Ranjeet Mechatronics: Company received is a project for supply, installation, testing and commission of various equipments and items for fire fighting and gas flooding & fire suppression system works for the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The project value is Rs 11.56 crore.

Kapashi Commercials: Board recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of three equity share of Rs 10 each for every two equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.

Infosys gets shareholder approval for share buyback and to reappoint Kiran Shaw as independent director

RIL - Brookfield sponsored India Infrastructure Trust (InvIT) to acquire East-West Pipeline for Rs 13,000 crore

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

PNB - ICRA has upgraded the outlook to stable from negative as ICRA AA- on bonds

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allotted NCDs worth Rs 13 crore

Corporate Bank revised MCLR rates w.e.f. March 15

Future Retail - CARE assigned rating on NCD as CARE AA-, outlook stable, and reaffirmed CARE AA- on long term bank facilities

Future Supply Chain Solutions - CARE reaffirmed CARE AA- rating to the long term facilities (fund based), CARE A1+ to the short term bank facilities, and CARE AA- to the long term bank facilities - term loan

Essel Propack: Company redeemed commercial papers with maturity date of March 14, 2019 amounting to Rs 35 crore.

Coal India: Board approved payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 5.85 per share of the face value of Rs 10.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Board declared an interim dividend of 85 paise per share of Rs 10 each.

Essel Propack: Board appointed Ramesh Gupta as Additional Director.

IDBI Bank: ICRA reaffirmed its rating of Upper Tier II and Perpetual bonds to BBB+; whereas the outlook on these instruments has been removed from 'Rating watch with developing implications' and assigned a 'negative' outlook.

Strides Pharma Science: Bajaj Finance cuts stake in company by 3.49 percent to 1.74 percent - CNBC-TV18.

Jubilant Foodworks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer Private Limited sold pledged shares of 39.59 lakh (representing 3 percent of total paid-up equity).

Poly Medicure: Company completed the 100 percent acquisition by acquiring remaining 18 percent shares in Plan 1 Health s.r.l.

Trinity League India: Company approved to enter into Memorandum of Understanding with '2050.Digital' Limited Liability company, based in Russia, regarding availing of logistical support and technological solution for verification of insurance claim in agriculture sector.

Jindal Stainless: Abhyuday Jindal acquired 70,000 shares of the company.

HUL: Unilever announced elevation of Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, as President of Unilever, South Asia and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

GTPL Hathway: Promoter created a pledge on 5.62 lakh shares.

Chalet Hotels: Promoter Capstan Trading LLP created a pledge on 29.95 lakh shares, Raghukool Estate Development LLP on 33.95 lakh shares, Touchstone Properties & Hotels Pvt Ltd on 1.44 crore shares.

Sun Pharma: Promoter Shanghvi Finance Pvt Ltd created a pledge on 41 lakh shares.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio Pvt Ltd released a pledge on 30,000 shares.

Bulk Deals on March 14

NSE

Jubilant Foodworks: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 8,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,312.4 per share and Prudential ICICI Asset Management Company 8,20,000 shares at same price while Jubilant Consumer Private Limited sold 39,59,071 shares at same price.

R M Drip & Sprink: Braja Gopal Pal bought 38,000 shares of the company at Rs 52.27 per share.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Soyumm Marketing Pvt Ltd sold 20,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 7.93 per share.

The Byke Hospitality: Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 6,05,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.1 per share.

BSE

Laurus Labs: FIL Capital Management (Mauritius) Limited sold 61,18,806 shares of the company at Rs 351.15 per share while Amansa Holdings Private Limited bought 33,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 351 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

James Warren Tea: Board meeting is scheduled on March 22 to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares.

Adani Transmission: Board meeting is scheduled on March 20 to consider buy-back of non convertible debentures (NCDs).

Mahindra Lifespace: Board meeting to be held on April 22 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year to be ended on March 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Company has investor/analyst meeting with Tata Mutual Fund on March 15.

Ugro Capital: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organized by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 15 in Mumbai.

Escorts: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors/AMC on March 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 26.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will interact with Antique Stock Broking Limited and their invitees on March 15.

Igarashi Motors India: Company will be participating in a non-deal roadshow 5th Annual India Auto Conference 2019 being organised by Axis Capital on March 15.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company's officials will meet Westbridge Capital on March 15 and RBC Investment Management Asia on March 18 in Gurugram.

CCL Products: Meetings with the institutional investors of the company as arranged by Antique Stock Broking are scheduled between March 15 to 19 in Hong Kong and Singapore.

: Board meeting is scheduled on March 19 to consider issue of equity and convertible/non convertible securities or other equity linked securities along with secured/unsecured loan.