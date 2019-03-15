App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, RIL, Chalet Hotels, Jubilant Foodworks, Strides Pharma, CMI, Tide Water

GTPL Hathway | Jubilant Foodworks | Strides Pharma Science | CMI | Tide Water Oil (India) and IDBI Bank are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

IDBI Bank: RBI categorized IDBI Bank as a private sector bank for regulatory purposes with effect from January 21, 2019 consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51 percent of the total paid up equity share capital of the bank.

Tide Water Oil (India): Board declared 2nd Interim Dividend of 1700 percent (Rs 85) per ordinary share for the year 2018-19.

Tech Mahindra: Board approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent shareholding in K-Vision Co through its wholly owned subsidiary Mahindra Engineering Services (Europe). Enterprise value ofthe deal is $1.5 million.

related news

Delhi High Court stayed National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) order against Jubilant Foodwork and the penalty proceedings subject to deposit of an amount of Rs 20 crore in the Central Consumer Welfare Fund within four weeks from the date of the order.

RBI categorized IDBI Bank as a Private Sector Bank for regulatory purposes with effect from January 21, 2019 consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Bank.

NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation of Explosoft Tech Solutions with AXISCADES Engineering Technologies

Emami: SAT passed an order accepting the appeal and quashing the order of the SEBI Adjudicating Officer imposing penalty of Rs 8 lakh on R S Agarwal, Chairman of company.

LGB Forge: R Ramakrishnan resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

CMI: Company has been included as vendor with few prestigious companies (Power Grid projects, Airport Authority of India, Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust) in the 3rd quarter ending December 2018.

Ranjeet Mechatronics: Company received is a project for supply, installation, testing and commission of various equipments and items for fire fighting and gas flooding & fire suppression system works for the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The project value is Rs 11.56 crore.

Kapashi Commercials: Board recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of three equity share of Rs 10 each for every two equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.

Infosys gets shareholder approval for share buyback and to reappoint Kiran Shaw as independent director

RIL - Brookfield sponsored India Infrastructure Trust (InvIT) to acquire East-West Pipeline for Rs 13,000 crore

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

PNB - ICRA has upgraded the outlook to stable from negative as ICRA AA- on bonds

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allotted NCDs worth Rs 13 crore

Corporate Bank revised MCLR rates w.e.f. March 15

Future Retail - CARE assigned rating on NCD as CARE AA-, outlook stable, and reaffirmed CARE AA- on long term bank facilities

Future Supply Chain Solutions - CARE reaffirmed CARE AA- rating to the long term facilities (fund based), CARE A1+ to the short term bank facilities, and CARE AA- to the long term bank facilities - term loan

Essel Propack: Company redeemed commercial papers with maturity date of March 14, 2019 amounting to Rs 35 crore.

Coal India: Board approved payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 5.85 per share of the face value of Rs 10.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Board declared an interim dividend of 85 paise per share of Rs 10 each.

Essel Propack: Board appointed Ramesh Gupta as Additional Director.

IDBI Bank: ICRA reaffirmed its rating of Upper Tier II and Perpetual bonds to BBB+; whereas the outlook on these instruments has been removed from 'Rating watch with developing implications' and assigned a 'negative' outlook.

Strides Pharma Science: Bajaj Finance cuts stake in company by 3.49 percent to 1.74 percent - CNBC-TV18.

Jubilant Foodworks: Promoter Jubilant Consumer Private Limited sold pledged shares of 39.59 lakh (representing 3 percent of total paid-up equity).

Poly Medicure: Company completed the 100 percent acquisition by acquiring remaining 18 percent shares in Plan 1 Health s.r.l.

Trinity League India: Company approved to enter into Memorandum of Understanding with '2050.Digital' Limited Liability company, based in Russia, regarding availing of logistical support and technological solution for verification of insurance claim in agriculture sector.

Jindal Stainless: Abhyuday Jindal acquired 70,000 shares of the company.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Board declared an interim dividend of 85 paise per share of Rs 10 each.

HUL: Unilever announced elevation of Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, as President of Unilever, South Asia and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

GTPL Hathway: Promoter created a pledge on 5.62 lakh shares.

Chalet Hotels: Promoter Capstan Trading LLP created a pledge on 29.95 lakh shares, Raghukool Estate Development LLP on 33.95 lakh shares, Touchstone Properties & Hotels Pvt Ltd on 1.44 crore shares.

Sun Pharma: Promoter Shanghvi Finance Pvt Ltd created a pledge on 41 lakh shares.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio Pvt Ltd released a pledge on 30,000 shares.

Bulk Deals on March 14

NSE

Jubilant Foodworks: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 8,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,312.4 per share and Prudential ICICI Asset Management Company 8,20,000 shares at same price while Jubilant Consumer Private Limited sold 39,59,071 shares at same price.

R M Drip & Sprink: Braja Gopal Pal bought 38,000 shares of the company at Rs 52.27 per share.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Soyumm Marketing Pvt Ltd sold 20,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 7.93 per share.

The Byke Hospitality: Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 6,05,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.1 per share.

BSE

Laurus Labs: FIL Capital Management (Mauritius) Limited sold 61,18,806 shares of the company at Rs 351.15 per share while Amansa Holdings Private Limited bought 33,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 351 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

James Warren Tea: Board meeting is scheduled on March 22 to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares.

Adani Transmission: Board meeting is scheduled on March 20 to consider buy-back of non convertible debentures (NCDs).

Mahindra Lifespace: Board meeting to be held on April 22 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year to be ended on March 2019.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Company has investor/analyst meeting with Tata Mutual Fund on March 15.

Ugro Capital: Management of the company will be attending the Valorem Analyst Conference 2019, organized by Valorem Advisors to be held on March 15 in Mumbai.

Escorts: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors/AMC on March 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 26.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will interact with Antique Stock Broking Limited and their invitees on March 15.

Igarashi Motors India: Company will be participating in a non-deal roadshow 5th Annual India Auto Conference 2019 being organised by Axis Capital on March 15.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company's officials will meet Westbridge Capital on March 15 and RBC Investment Management Asia on March 18 in Gurugram.

CCL Products: Meetings with the institutional investors of the company as arranged by Antique Stock Broking are scheduled between March 15 to 19 in Hong Kong and Singapore.

OCL Iron and Steel: Board meeting is scheduled on March 19 to consider issue of equity and convertible/non convertible securities or other equity linked securities along with secured/unsecured loan.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:36 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Can't Trust Imran Khan On Action Against Terror Outfits, Says Bilawal ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon

Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Kar ...

Supreme Court Asks BCCI to Reconsider Sreesanth's Life Ban

Shraddha Kapoor Opts Out of Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti Chopra to R ...

'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admis ...

Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 15 Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks

Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Gam ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.