Stocks in the news: Infosys, ONGC, Yes Bank, Coal India, Hero Moto, NMDC, VST Tillers

Coal India, Yes Bank, Max Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma and Emami are some other stocks that will be in the news today.
Here are stocks that will be in the news today:
Results on September 2: Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kernex Microsystems, Navkar Corporation, Sadbhav Engineering, Sandur Manganese, Satin Creditcare Network, etc.
Shriram City Union: Board to consider raising Rs 150 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.
Coal India: August provisional offtake rose to 44.3 million tonnes versus 40.6 million tonnes YoY.
Hero MotoCorp: Sales in August 2020 jumped to 5.84 lakh units versus 5.43 lakh units YoY.
Atul Auto: Total sales at 1,311 units in August 2020 versus 3,681 units YoY.
NMDC: Total August iron ore sales at 1.79 million tonne versus 1.49 million tonne YoY.
Max Healthcare Institute: Board approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via QIP and Rs 550 crore via NCDs.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1: Profit at Rs 58.93 crore versus Rs 93.37 crore, revenue at Rs 325.96 crore versus Rs 298.2 crore YoY.
Emami: Promoters Priti A Sureka & Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd released 27.4 lakh pledged shares.
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter Prasad Reddy Kambam created a pledge on 1 lakh shares.
JB Chemicals and Pharma: Tau Investments Holdings Pte Ltd & PACs acquired 10 percent stake in company via off market transactions during August 31 and September 1, at a price of Rs 745 per share.
Mukand: Board approved the proposal for divestment of upto 51 percent equity stake held in Mukand Sumi Special Steel (MSSSL) to promoter group entity(ies).
Adani Green Energy: Company ranked as the largest solar power generation owner in the world.
IndiaMART InterMESH: Company sold 70 percent stake in subsidiary Ten Times Online Private Ltd.
Ashapura Minechem: Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance raised stake in company to 14.59 percent from 14.47 percent earlier.
Jamna Auto Industries: Promoter Map Auto created a pledge on company's 2.5 lakh shares and also raised stake to 33.72 percent from 33.66 percent earlier.
Sobha: Ravi PNC Menon & PACs acquired 10,600 shares in company, increasing stake to 3.29 percent from 3.28 percent earlier.
ONGC Q1: Standalone profit at Rs 496 crore versus loss of Rs 3,098.3 crore, revenue at Rs 13,011.3 crore versus Rs 21,456.2 crore QoQ.
Infosys: Company increased US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022.
Cummins India: Antonio Leitao resigned as Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) and Venu Srinivasan as Independent Director.
Cosmo Films: Company approved resuming further investment into the new line for Specialized BOPET Film at Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India which was on hold since November 2018.
Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio created a pledge on 10 lakh shares.
IIFL Securities: CRISIL reaffirmed its 'A1+ rating on company's Rs 1,050 crore commercial paper.
JSW Steel: Promoter Glebe Trading Pvt Ltd released 10.5 lakh pledged shares.
Embassy Office Parks REIT: Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, Investment Manager of company approved the issuance of rupee denominated, listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferrable nonconvertible debentures by company on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,500 crore split into one or more tranches.
TVS Motor: Total sales at 2.87 lakh units in August 2020 against 2.90 lakh units in August 2019.
VST Tillers and Tractors: Power Tillers sales at 2,638 units in August 2020 against 1,437 units in August 2019. Tractors at 897 units against 813 units in same period.
Shalimar Paints Q1: Loss at Rs 10.61 crore versus loss Rs 5.35 crore, revenue at Rs 44.48 crore versus Rs 85.06 crore YoY.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Finquest Financial Solutions sold 40 lakh shares in company at Rs 23.80 per share via bulk deals on the BSE.
Future Enterprises DVR Class B shares (Series 1): Vivek Saraogi sold 4,69,351 shares in company at Rs 22.72 per share.
Future Market Networks: Jugalkishore Mohanlal Maheshwari sold 4,38,311 shares in company at Rs 29.3 per share.
Yes Bank: Bank cut lending rates by 10-35 bps across tenures - CNBC-TV18Vodafone Idea: Board to mull fund raising via QIP, other instruments in meet on September 4