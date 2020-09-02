Stocks in the news: Infosys, ONGC, Yes Bank, Coal India, Hero Moto, NMDC, VST Tillers

Here are stocks that will be in the news today:

Results on September 2: Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kernex Microsystems, Navkar Corporation, Sadbhav Engineering, Sandur Manganese, Satin Creditcare Network, etc.

Shriram City Union: Board to consider raising Rs 150 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.

Coal India: August provisional offtake rose to 44.3 million tonnes versus 40.6 million tonnes YoY.

Hero MotoCorp: Sales in August 2020 jumped to 5.84 lakh units versus 5.43 lakh units YoY.

Atul Auto: Total sales at 1,311 units in August 2020 versus 3,681 units YoY.

NMDC: Total August iron ore sales at 1.79 million tonne versus 1.49 million tonne YoY.

Max Healthcare Institute: Board approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via QIP and Rs 550 crore via NCDs.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q1: Profit at Rs 58.93 crore versus Rs 93.37 crore, revenue at Rs 325.96 crore versus Rs 298.2 crore YoY.

Emami: Promoters Priti A Sureka & Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd released 27.4 lakh pledged shares.

Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter Prasad Reddy Kambam created a pledge on 1 lakh shares.

JB Chemicals and Pharma: Tau Investments Holdings Pte Ltd & PACs acquired 10 percent stake in company via off market transactions during August 31 and September 1, at a price of Rs 745 per share.

Mukand: Board approved the proposal for divestment of upto 51 percent equity stake held in Mukand Sumi Special Steel (MSSSL) to promoter group entity(ies).

Adani Green Energy: Company ranked as the largest solar power generation owner in the world.

IndiaMART InterMESH: Company sold 70 percent stake in subsidiary Ten Times Online Private Ltd.

Ashapura Minechem: Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance raised stake in company to 14.59 percent from 14.47 percent earlier.

Jamna Auto Industries: Promoter Map Auto created a pledge on company's 2.5 lakh shares and also raised stake to 33.72 percent from 33.66 percent earlier.

Sobha: Ravi PNC Menon & PACs acquired 10,600 shares in company, increasing stake to 3.29 percent from 3.28 percent earlier.

ONGC Q1: Standalone profit at Rs 496 crore versus loss of Rs 3,098.3 crore, revenue at Rs 13,011.3 crore versus Rs 21,456.2 crore QoQ.

Infosys: Company increased US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022.

Cummins India: Antonio Leitao resigned as Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) and Venu Srinivasan as Independent Director.

Cosmo Films: Company approved resuming further investment into the new line for Specialized BOPET Film at Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India which was on hold since November 2018.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Promoter Riddhi Portfolio created a pledge on 10 lakh shares.

IIFL Securities: CRISIL reaffirmed its 'A1+ rating on company's Rs 1,050 crore commercial paper.

JSW Steel: Promoter Glebe Trading Pvt Ltd released 10.5 lakh pledged shares.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, Investment Manager of company approved the issuance of rupee denominated, listed, rated, secured, redeemable, transferrable nonconvertible debentures by company on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,500 crore split into one or more tranches.

TVS Motor: Total sales at 2.87 lakh units in August 2020 against 2.90 lakh units in August 2019.

VST Tillers and Tractors: Power Tillers sales at 2,638 units in August 2020 against 1,437 units in August 2019. Tractors at 897 units against 813 units in same period.

Shalimar Paints Q1: Loss at Rs 10.61 crore versus loss Rs 5.35 crore, revenue at Rs 44.48 crore versus Rs 85.06 crore YoY.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Finquest Financial Solutions sold 40 lakh shares in company at Rs 23.80 per share via bulk deals on the BSE.

Future Enterprises DVR Class B shares (Series 1): Vivek Saraogi sold 4,69,351 shares in company at Rs 22.72 per share.

Future Market Networks: Jugalkishore Mohanlal Maheshwari sold 4,38,311 shares in company at Rs 29.3 per share.

Yes Bank: Bank cut lending rates by 10-35 bps across tenures - CNBC-TV18