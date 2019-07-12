Stocks in the news: Infosys, IndusInd, KPR Mill, Den Networks, Eveready, United Breweries, HFCL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 12: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Sangam (India), TRF, Hathway Cable & Datacom, GNA Axles, Infomedia Press, 3i Infotech, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.

KPR Mill: Withdraws Rs 260 crore Buyback plan on 20 percent tax proposal. It informed SEBI that it is unable to go ahead with its share Buyback Issue citing The Union Budget's proposal to tax such transactions at 20 percent

DEN Networks Q1: Net profit at Rs 11.2 crore versus loss of Rs 30.7 crore; revenue falls to Rs 313 crore versus Rs 314 crore YoY.

Salzer Electronics: Company completed acquisition of Kaycee Industries (acquired 72.32 percent shares from promoters of Kaycee Industries Ltd).

United Breweries: Company appointed Berend Odink as Chief Financial Officer, successor to Steven Bosch, erstwhile Chief Financial Officer.

Eveready Industries: Yes Bank acquired 39,10,000 equity shares of company (representing 5.38 percent of total paid-up equity) and 21,21,903 shares (representing 2.92 percent) by invoking pledged on promoters holding.

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Subsidiary HTL received a purchase order worth Rs 198.82 crore from Bharat Electronics for supply of various types of optical fibre cables.

Manpasand Beverages: Company to avail Rs 100 crore loan for working capital. Promoter Dhirendra Singh pledged entire stake.

TCS: Company launched Jile 3.0, a major release of its on-the-cloud Agile DevOps platform that helps companies of all sizes achieve enterprise agility.

: Upon receipt of all required permission from regulatory authorities, the trail of the commercial production of premium katha at IWP's Jammu & Kashmir Plant has

commenced.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech: Company approved the proposal of investment in share capital of Extrapolate Advisors Private Limited and Rype Fintech Private Limited.

Mac Charles: Company recommended a dividend at Rs 1O per share on the face value of Rs 10 each.

Bulk deals