you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Biocon, NCC, IOB, Tata Steel, BOI

NCC | ARSS Infrastructure | Biocon and Indian Overseas Bank are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks in news that are in news today:

Results Today: Infosys, ITI, Den Networks, Bajaj Consumer Care

Tata Consultancy Services Q2: Net profit down 1.1% at Rs 8,042 crore against Rs 8,131 crore, rupee revenue up 2.1% at Rs 38,977 crore versus Rs 38,172 crore, QoQ

Close

IndusInd Bank Q2 - Net profit down 3.4% at Rs 1,383.4 crore against Rs 1,432.5 crore, NII up 2.3% at Rs 2,909.5 crore against Rs 2,844 crore, QoQ

Biocon: Biocon Biologics & Just - Evotec Biologics enters into strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset

Indian Overseas Bank to cut lending rates by 25 bps effective November 1

Bank Of India cuts MCLR by 5-15 bps for some tenors effective October 10

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags orders worth Rs 220.65 crore

NCC- India Ratings ard Research placed Long-Term Issuer Ratmg of IND A on rating watch negative

Tata Steel: Q2 India Crude Steel Production Flat At 4.50 mt QoQ

Eveready Industries: Completed the sale of its land in Chennai for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties.

Quess Corp: Shareholders approved amalgamation of the company’s four arms with self.

NCC- - ICRA assogned long-term rating as ICRA for Rs 2,300 crore Lines of Credit

Vakrangee partners with Aadhar Housing Finance

Aban Offshore receives letter of award for deployment of jack-up rig ABAN II from ONGC

Fortis Healthcare: New Delhi police have arrested former billionaire Shivinder Singh and three others on charges of siphoning funds and fraudulently diverting nearly $337 million from a lender they controlled.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Stocks in News

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

