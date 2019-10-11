Stocks in the news: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Biocon, NCC, IOB, Tata Steel, BOI

Here are the stocks in news that are in news today:

Results Today: Infosys, ITI, Den Networks, Bajaj Consumer Care

Tata Consultancy Services Q2: Net profit down 1.1% at Rs 8,042 crore against Rs 8,131 crore, rupee revenue up 2.1% at Rs 38,977 crore versus Rs 38,172 crore, QoQ

IndusInd Bank Q2 - Net profit down 3.4% at Rs 1,383.4 crore against Rs 1,432.5 crore, NII up 2.3% at Rs 2,909.5 crore against Rs 2,844 crore, QoQ

Biocon: Biocon Biologics & Just - Evotec Biologics enters into strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset

Indian Overseas Bank to cut lending rates by 25 bps effective November 1

Bank Of India cuts MCLR by 5-15 bps for some tenors effective October 10

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags orders worth Rs 220.65 crore

NCC- India Ratings ard Research placed Long-Term Issuer Ratmg of IND A on rating watch negative

Tata Steel: Q2 India Crude Steel Production Flat At 4.50 mt QoQ

Eveready Industries: Completed the sale of its land in Chennai for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties.

Quess Corp: Shareholders approved amalgamation of the company’s four arms with self.

NCC- - ICRA assogned long-term rating as ICRA for Rs 2,300 crore Lines of Credit

Vakrangee partners with Aadhar Housing Finance

Aban Offshore receives letter of award for deployment of jack-up rig ABAN II from ONGC